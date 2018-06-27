NCR and Advanced Fraud Solutions partner to prevent check fraud at Interactive Teller Machines

Interactive Teller Machines enable financial institutions to offer access to teller services during non-traditional banking hours, build new small-footprint branches, and provide full teller services in areas not served by branches. Users can take advantage of the advanced features of NCR ATMs such as intelligent deposit, bill pay and new account and loan initiation.

TrueChecks® is a web-based solution that provides tellers with recommended actions based on the fraudulent history of the check or account.

The uniqueness of TrueChecks® is the collaborative approach to fighting fraud. Financial institutions, processors, and other industry sources contribute their counterfeit, NSF, and Closed Account information to a shared database. This database protects financial institutions not only from repeat offenders within their organization, but also from external risks from other financial institutions both locally and across the US.

As financial institutions increasingly turn to ITMs to strategically grow their business, this new deposit avenue demands a new approach to fraud prevention. By integrating TrueChecks® directly into the ITM platform, AFS and NCR can deliver just that, providing remote tellers with instantaneous feedback on check deposits made through the ITM.

"It's been a banner year for Interactive Teller as we've seen our financial institution customers take a big step forward in the adoption of new branch technology," said Joe Gallagher, Solution VP & GM, NCR Corporation. "We're excited to work with AFS to make this transition even more seamless, offering automated TrueChecks check fraud prevention at this new point of deposit."

"Our teaming with NCR enhances the ability of its financial institution clients to authenticate ITM transactions quicker and more accurately," said Lawrence Reaves, CEO of AFS. "The partnership offers an unparalleled combination of external risk mitigation data in real time, without sacrificing the convenience customers get with remote deposit capture."

About Advanced Fraud Solutions



Advanced Fraud Solutions has been a trusted leader in providing fraud mitigation tools to the financial institution market for over a decade. Our products address a wide range of needs that the financial institution has, including check fraud, card fraud, and online banking fraud. Advanced Fraud Solutions is committed to providing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service, combining customer feedback with our trusted fraud prevention knowledge to build innovative products, and improve upon our established market solutions. In 2010, Advanced Fraud Solutions began establishing partnerships with other industry leaders, allowing the financial institution to leverage their existing infrastructure to deploy our fraud prevention solutions. Today, we have over 500 financial institutions nationwide utilizing a wide variety of fraud prevention tools, yet still subscribing to the idea that sharing high-risk information is the best approach to fighting fraud. For more information on AFS, please visit www.AdvancedFraudSolutions.com.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

For more information on NCR, please visit www.NCR.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncr-and-advanced-fraud-solutions-partner-to-prevent-check-fraud-at-interactive-teller-machines-300673487.html

SOURCE Advanced Fraud Solutions

Related Links

http://www.advancedfraudsolutions.com

