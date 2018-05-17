NCSOFT Bolsters Executive Team By Adding Chris Corry as Chief Development Officer

"NCSOFT is currently expanding its global publishing reach, and bringing Chris on board as chief development officer will help centralize and drive this growth," said Dr. Songyee Yoon, president, NCSOFT. "His leadership and wealth of experience in the games industry with some of the top companies in our field are perfectly timed with our vision of becoming one of the best digital entertainment companies in the world."

Chris most recently held the role of head of development management at Kabam, a mobile game entertainment company, where he was focused on refining product quality to deliver top mobile experiences. Overall, Chris brings more than 20 years of video game experience to NCSOFT, from companies including Electronic Arts, LucasArts, and Zynga. Notably, he was the founding general manager of Zynga's Los Angeles game studio, which helped drive the second wave of social gaming with combat-focused titles, including Empires & Allies. After leaving Zynga, Chris co-founded mobile game company TapZen with funding from Zynga and Tencent. TapZen went on to adapt the lessons learned from the social gaming world to the mobile games market; it was acquired by Kabam in 2015 in part because of Chris' direction.

"Joining the executive leadership team at NCSOFT gives me the ability to have a substantial hand in shaping the next generation of digital entertainment," said Corry. "As I learned more about NCSOFT's global role as a leader in the games industry, it quickly became clear there is tremendous untapped potential for the brand to expand. In the new chief development officer role, I'll be bringing my expertise to guide significant, smart investments in NCSOFT's talent and its future titles of world-class products and legendary experiences across a multitude of platforms. I couldn't be more excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

NCSOFT in North America and Europe are responsible for both publishing and development duties for live service games on PC. NCSOFT has the following studios: ArenaNet (Guild Wars 2), Carbine Studios (WildStar), Iron Tiger Studios (Mobile), as well as liaising with NCSOFT headquarters in Seoul for Korean-developed titles (AION, Lineage II, Blade & Soul). Later this year, NCSOFT will launch the first mobile title of several planned for 2018 in the west.

NCSOFT®, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, is the world's premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Aion®, Blade & Soul®, Lineage®, Guild Wars® and WildStar™ franchises. NCSOFT West is a division of NCSOFT that holds operating responsibilities for North America, Europe, South America and Australia/New Zealand.

