NCSOFT's New Puzzle Game 'PUZZUP AMITOI' Is Now Available on the App Store and Google Play

NCSOFT

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

PUZZUP AMITOI launches globally in 36 territories, including North America, Europe, and Asia, on September 26 at 00:00 AM (UTC).

Its unique 'direction key' feature enables the players to control the direction of incoming puzzle blocks, adding distinctiveness to the game and enhancing puzzle-solving fun.

PANGYO, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSOFT, a global premier developer and publisher, today launched the company's new mobile puzzle game 'PUZZUP AMITOI (hereafter PUZZUP)' around the globe.

Starting from September 26 at 00:00 UTC, PUZZUP is now available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play. NCSOFT released PUZZUP in 36 territories, including Korea, the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore, India, and Brazil. The game is available in a total of 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Korean, and Japanese.

PUZZUP is a popular match-three puzzle game wherein players match three or more blocks in a row. Introducing the 'direction keys' to the game enables players to change the direction of incoming blocks and enhances both the fun and distinctiveness of PUZZUP's puzzle-solving.

PUZZUP features two distinct play modes depending on the level of difficulty – the Day Mode and Night Mode. Players can team up with each other by creating a clan and compete against other clans by taking on 'Territory Squabble.' It also supports language translation built into the in-game chat and facilitates seamless communication between players from different parts of the world. Moreover, PUZZUP supports offline gameplay, which enables players to continue playing while not online.

In celebration of PUZZUP's launch, players can participate in the Special Check-in event to receive in-game items and an outfit by simply logging in and playing the game.

For more information, please visit PUZZUP's official website or social media channels.

Download Links

Official Channels & Links for PUZZUP AMITOI

About NCSOFT
NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world's premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Lineage®, AION®, Blade & Soul®, Guild Wars® franchises as well as numerous casual games. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, NCSOFT aims to provide fun for everyone, everywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com.

