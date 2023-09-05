NCSOFT's New Puzzle Game 'PUZZUP AMITOI' Takes off Across the Globe on September 26

-          Pre-registration for the brand-new mobile puzzle game from NCSOFT is now open, slated for simultaneous launch in 35 territories.

-          NCSOFT offers an exclusive outfit featuring PUZZUP's iconic character, Helpie, as a pre-registration reward.

PANGYO, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today announced that the company's upcoming mobile puzzle game 'PUZZUP AMITOI (hereafter PUZZUP)' launches simultaneously in 35 territories on September 26 at 00:00 UTC.

NCSOFT began pre-registration for PUZZUP on September 4 at 00:00 UTC. The game will be available in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Korean, and Japanese.

PUZZUP introduces a distinctive twist to the match-3 puzzle genre by adopting the use of direction keys. Players can change the direction of incoming blocks – up, down, left, and right – enabling diverse gameplay depending on one's strategy.

Beyond puzzle solving, players can enjoy PUZZUP in various ways. By consuming Stars obtained through level completions, players can enhance their Amitoi characters and acquire in-game items. The 'Clan' system facilitates cooperative and interactive play among users across the globe. Additionally, the Clans can compete against each other by taking on 'Territory Squabble' mode.

Every pre-registered user will receive an exclusive outfit featuring PUZZUP's iconic character, Helpie the Wizard, as a reward. Starting on September 5, 'PUZZUP Week' will be held as an offline event at Changwon NC Park in Korea, the home stadium to NCSOFT's pro-baseball team, NC Dinos. Visitors will be invited to take part in various events with PUZZUP on site.

For more information, please visit PUZZUP's official website or social media channels.

*PUZZUP AMITOI Official Website: https://puzzupamitoi.plaync.com
*PUZZUP AMITOI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puzzup.amitoi/
*PUZZUP AMITOI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puzzupamitoi
*PUZZUP AMITOI Twitter: https://twitter.com/PuzzupAmitoi

