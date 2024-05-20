Ndustrial welcomes transport industry leader to help industrial customers decarbonize their supply chains

VP of Supply Chain Electrification Manuel Aguirre will lead transport electrification services for industrial energy intensity market leader

RALEIGH, N.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ndustrial , the AI-powered energy intensity platform for industry, today announced the appointment of Manuel Aguirre as vice president of supply chain electrification. Aguirre brings 16 years of experience in the automotive, fleet, IoT, financial services, and EV charging industries, most recently from Volvo Energy. In his new role, Aguirre will work with industrial customers and partners to design and implement decarbonization strategies to reduce fleet costs and emissions for a range of industries, starting with a focus on the electrification of Transportation Refrigeration Units (TRU) for the cold chain industry.

"Electrifying fleets has proven to be an incredible triple win, delivering savings for shippers, more revenue for industrial facilities, and carbon reduction for our communities," said Jason Massey, founder & CEO at Ndustrial. "Manuel has impressive experience helping a tier-one automaker build industrial electrification infrastructure from the ground up. His expertise will be invaluable to help fleet managers and industrial leaders unlock significant value while complying with a global stew of compliance and disclosure regulations."

Prior to joining Ndustrial, Aguirre had a long tenure with Volvo Group, having led the charging and infrastructure division for North America at Volvo Energy, where he oversaw the rollout of charging infrastructure solutions for electric commercial vehicles. Aguirre brings additional experience from the trucking and equipment financing industry, where he held roles of increasing responsibility at Volvo and Denso supporting product strategy, innovation, and EV and infrastructure financing.

"Ndustrial has made a name for itself in the cold chain, from delivering $100M in savings over the past ten years to winning the trust of some of the biggest names in the industry, like Lineage," said Aguirre. "As a result, the company is in a unique position to speed the adoption of electrified Transportation Refrigeration Units (eTRUs) and help industrial companies comply with regulations and save money fast with an eye toward full electrification. Add in the only real Scope 3 emissions tracking in the industry, the most powerful data platform in industrial markets, and backing by leaders like ABB, and Ndustrial is in an awesome position for major growth."

Ndustrial helps industrial companies optimize the crucial metric of energy intensity—the amount of energy, emissions, and cost required for one unit of production—through an AI-powered data platform. The company also provides supply chain electrification services to help cold chain companies reduce costs and achieve net-zero goals. Aguirre's hiring comes on the heels of Ndustrial's $18.5M Series B first close, led by ABB and GS Energy, which will power the expansion of its energy intensity platform and fleet electrification services across biotech, cold chain, and manufacturing.

About Ndustrial

Ndustrial is driving down energy intensity in industrial facilities with a focus on the cold chain, helping companies avoid over $100 million in energy spend. By uniting production data with energy usage, Ndustrial's AI-powered solution helps clients find massive energy-saving opportunities. The company's energy intensity platform integrates over 60 different systems into a single view to enable smarter energy decisions in real-time, reducing costs while enabling greater decarbonization. Ndustrial also provides services to help companies deploy custom energy intensity systems and electrify their fleets. Customers include Lineage, Gore-Tex, Blackline Cold Storage and more. Learn more at ndustrial.io .

SOURCE Ndustrial