NDVR Introduces New Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) Capabilities For High Net Worth Clients

NDVR Embeds Environmental and Social Data from Non-Profit As You Sow to Empower Individual Investors to Build Custom Equity Portfolios that Reflect their Values

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR (pronounced "endeavor"), a start-up pioneering a new category of Wealth Optimization for high net worth clients, today unveiled new capabilities that enable the company to create hyper-customized portfolios that reflect the socially responsible investing (SRI) values of individual clients. These features utilize data generated by the country's leading non-profit shareholder advocacy organization As You Sow's Invest Your Values screening platform.

"We believe that individual shareholders have the ability to create long-term value and influence the companies in their investment portfolios to reduce material risk," said As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar. "NDVR allows individual investors to utilize As You Sow's data to understand which companies align with their values in a simple, easy to use manner. We are excited to work with the NDVR team as they empower investors by removing industry gatekeepers to create their own custom SRI-driven portfolios."

NDVR builds sophisticated, custom portfolios for high net worth clients that are designed to deliver Construction Alpha™. Construction Alpha describes the aggregate performance enhancements expected from investment alpha, cost savings, and tax efficiency. Together, these can offer clients a better chance at better outcomes.

NDVR's SRI capabilities are part of the NDVR Unified Equity™ strategy, in which NDVR offers direct indexing, active factors, tax-loss harvesting and SRI. NDVR uses these techniques in concert to build portfolios that directly reflect the values of their high net worth clients while targeting a precise combination of growth, volatility, and future cash-flow requirements.

NDVR's team is comprised of Quant Ph.Ds., financial service veterans, and tech innovators. They have built an investing platform powered by advanced technology. NDVR clients access the platform easily through digital tools, with guidance available from dedicated financial advisors at their convenience. All made available at a remarkable price.

"Socially responsible investing is important to many people, but investors are finding that the options available to them generally reflect the choices of fund managers and rarely their own beliefs and ideals," said Roni Israelov, Ph.D., president and chief investment officer at NDVR. "Working with As You Sow's data, NDVR's Unified Equity strategy enables our clients to invest according to their specific and unique ideals at the most granular level, while seeking the Construction Alpha that NDVR's portfolios are designed to deliver."

Over the past 8 years, research has shown that green investment vehicles have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 75% from $4.7B in assets under management (AuM) on January 1st, 2014, to $425B AuM by 2021 year-end. Investors are attracted to the idea of aligning their values with their investments, but the SEC is asking serious questions about greenwashing and the transparency and incentives associated with how companies earn positive ESG ratings.

To learn how to gain access to NDVR's Wealth Optimization tools, including SRI and NDVR Unified Equity, high net worth investors are invited to engage with NDVR by visiting https://ndvr.com.

About NDVR, Inc.

NDVR (pronounced "endeavor") is a registered investment advisor that combines powerful technology, convenient digital tools, and dedicated financial advisors to build and manage sophisticated, custom portfolios for high net worth investors and trusts. Designed to help our clients meet their obligations and achieve their aspirations, every NDVR portfolio is plan-optimized to deliver Construction Alpha through a combination of investment alpha, cost savings, and tax efficiency at remarkably low fees. Headquartered in Boston, MA, NDVR's team of quant Ph.D.s, financial services veterans, and tech entrepreneurs is building the next generation of wealth management -- Wealth Optimization. For more, visit https://ndvr.com .

About As You Sow

As You Sow is the nation's leading shareholder advocacy nonprofit, with a 30-year track record promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility and advancing values-aligned investing. Issues it covers include climate change, ocean plastics, pesticides, racial justice, workplace diversity, and executive compensation. For more information, please visit www.asyousow.org

CONTACT: Ken Phelps, [email protected]

SOURCE NDVR