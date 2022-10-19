Near Infrared Imaging Market to be Worth $405.0 Million by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global near infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 405.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of near-infrared imaging due to advantages such as minimally invasiveness and high efficiency in diagnosing various conditions is anticipated to drive the near-infrared imaging market significantly during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, reagents segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the development of novel reagents to identify various types of cancer.

The reagents segment is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to benefits offered by Indocyanine green (ICG), such as real-time angiographic images during brain tumor or vascular surgery.

Cancer surgeries segment is expected to grow considerably in the near future owing to the high prevalence of the disorder, especially in the emerging economies.

Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market owing to the increase in the number of admissions of cancer patients in clinics and hospitals.

The players profiled in the near infrared imaging market are Shimadzu Corporation KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Leica Microsystems, Olympus, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fluoptics, Quest Medical Imaging B.V., Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.KVisionsense, PerkinElmer, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., and SurgVision.

Read 102-page full market research report, Near Infrared Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Devices, Reagents), By Application (Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Growth & Trends

Growing incidences of chronic disorders, especially among the geriatric population is fueling the near infrared imaging market. Alzheimer's disease, dementia, arthritis, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes, are some of the commonly prevalent diseases that require near infrared imaging for better diagnosis and further decision making for effective treatment.

Expanding applications of the NIR technique in early diagnosis of various neurological conditions is expected to play a significant role in overall market growth. As per National Research University's Higher School of Economics, neurological disorders are one of the leading causes of disability and death today. They were reported as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years, which comprised 16.8% global deaths.

Frequent introduction of technologically advanced systems is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. NIR is preferred as a process monitoring tool, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Expanding applications of NIR in commercial operations and research activities in biopharmaceutical companies, as well as academic institutes, are expected to fuel the demand for advanced NIR systems in upcoming years.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global near infrared imaging market based on product, application, end-user, and region

Near Infrared Imaging Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Devices

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems



Near-infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents

Indocyanine Green (ICG)



Other Reagents

Near Infrared Imaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Applications

Near Infrared Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Near Infrared Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Near Infrared Imaging Market

Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Olympus

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Medtronic (Visionsense)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AGLI-COR, Inc.

Fluoptics

SurgVision

PERKINELMER INC

