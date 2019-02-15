Near Infrared Imaging Market Worth $822 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Near Infrared Imaging Market by Product Type (NIR Fluorescence Imaging, Reagents), Application (Cancer surgery, Plastic surgery, Gastrointestinal surgery) End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Research laboratory, Pharmaceutical companies) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Near Infrared Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 822 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 416 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Near Infrared Imaging Market

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures globally and the advantages of NIR imaging over conventional visualization methods.

Devices segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on product, the market is segmented into devices and reagents. In 2018, the devices segment is expected to account for a larger share of the Near Infrared Imaging Market. The rising number of surgical procedures performed due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases is the major factor driving the demand for near infrared imaging devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Near Infrared Imaging Market"

129 – Tables

36 – Figures

175 – Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=174869738

Cancer surgeries segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the Near Infrared Imaging Market is segmented into cancer surgeries, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, preclinical imaging, and other applications. The cancer surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the significant growth in the prevalence of cancer across the globe.

North America to dominate the Near Infrared Imaging Market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to be the largest regional market for near infrared imaging. This can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases, rising number of cosmetic surgeries, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=174869738

The key players operating in the Near Infrared Imaging Market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Fluoptics (France), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Visionsense (Israel), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), and SurgVision (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/near infrared-imaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets