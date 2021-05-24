Nearly $ 5 Bn growth expected in Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket during 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Components to be Major Trend | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of PARC vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket is segmented as below:

Product

Brake Pads



Brake Shoes



Brake Calipers



Brake Rotors



Brake Drums



Brake Hoses

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive brake components aftermarket provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket size

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket trends

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket industry analysis

The growing demand for automotive aftermarket components is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high installation costs of advanced brake systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Global Automotive Radiator Aftermarket - Global automotive radiator aftermarket is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Alloy Wheels Aftermarket - Global alloy wheels aftermarket is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake components aftermarket growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive brake components aftermarket size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive brake components aftermarket

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake components aftermarket vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Brake pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brake shoes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brake calipers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brake rotors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brake drums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brake hoses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Brembo Spa

First Brands Group

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

