Nearly 1,000 Young Women Soar into History as the First Female Eagle Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America will honor this inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts during a virtual event on February 21 st titled 'Be the Change' —a celebration of these young women and their achievements, and a call to action for all young people to continue working to make a positive impact on their communities and the nation.

The trailblazing young women within the inaugural class come from every corner of the country: from Anchorage to Miami, Honolulu to Boston, and even some parts of Asia and Europe where the BSA serves American families living abroad. They joined Scouting for a variety of reasons—from embarking on once-in-a-lifetime adventures, to fulfilling a childhood dream, or paving the way for future generations of young women. Amid their differences though, this group is united forever by a rank that is synonymous with leadership, service, and excellence.

"Eagle Scout is a designation widely valued by universities, employers, and other respected institutions around the world, and we are honored to celebrate the hundreds of incredible young women who represent a truly historic class of recipients," said Roger Mosby, president and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America. "In earning this rank, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles, and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. Scouting's benefits are invaluable, and we are elated that the opportunity to become an Eagle Scout is now available to even more youth—young men and young women alike."

Only about 6% of Scouts on average attain Scouting's highest rank, which requires individuals to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment; and research, organize and complete a large community service project.

"This is a powerful moment for these young women, for all Eagle Scouts, and for our nation," said Jenn Hancock, national chair for programs at the Boy Scouts of America. "People recognize Eagle Scouts as individuals of the highest caliber—and for the first time, that title isn't limited by gender. This expanded opportunity will empower generations of young people as they see both young men and women earn this rank and become leaders in their communities, in business and our country."

