08 Aug, 2023

-- Sweepstakes winner to be announced later this month, a new life full of delicious Subway subs awaits --

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Would you change your name to 'Subway' to get free Subway subs for life? Nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers said 'yes' in just 96 hours. Today, Subway revealed the overwhelming response to its Name Change Challenge – thousands of super fans were willing and ready to legally change their name to Subway and unlock a lifetime of delicious sandwiches if selected as the winner.

Nearly 10,000 Superfans Raised Their Hands to Become ‘Subway’ And Win Free Subs for Life. (PRNewsfoto/Subway Restaurants)

Announced on July 26, the Name Change Challenge entry period ran from August 1 to August 4. Subway will 'name' the winner later this month. The new 'Subway' will enjoy free sandwiches for life from Subway's biggest refresh yet, following the debut of freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants and elevating its entire menu earlier this summer with a new line up of Deli Hero subs to its Subway Series menu. In addition, the winner will receive money to reimburse legal and processing costs to complete the name change process.

The latest Refresh is the high-water mark in Subway's transformation journey, which began in 2021 and has led to both ten straight quarters of positive sales growth and record average unit volumes in North America. This latest update is Subway's most complex, investing more than $80 million to bring deli meat slicers to more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants.

For more information and to learn more about Subway's transformation journey, please visit newsroom.subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants
As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

