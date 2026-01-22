Subway Makes the Middle Seat Feel Like Group A with Free Footlongs As Open Seating Comes to an End

On Jan. 27, 737 passengers sandwiched in the middle seat can turn an unwanted assignment into a $20 Subway® gift card

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Tuesday (Jan. 27) marks the end of an "air-a" for millions of travelers as a popular U.S. airline ends its open seating policy. Assigned seats means passengers may end up in the spot they dread most: the middle seat.

At Subway®, we feel you. So, we're going to feed you. For free.

Subway is rewarding passengers sandwiched in the middle seat on January 27 with a $20 gift card.

If you're flying Tuesday in an assigned middle seat – aka, the "Sandwich Seat" – perhaps on a blue, red and yellow 737, take a selfie in your seat and upload it at SubwayMiddleSeat.com. Subway will reward 737 passengers who fly Tuesday with a $20 Subway® gift card*, redeemable for your favorite footlong sandwich or other menu items.

"Getting sandwiched in a middle seat no matter how early you check in is not something many travelers will love. So, on Tuesday, we're going to turn a bad 'sandwich' into a great sandwich by reassigning 737 middle-seaters a $20 Subway® gift card. It's as easy as A-B-C, and the bag is free," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway North America.

The promotion is valid only for travelers on flights departing Tuesday, Jan. 27 who register and submit proof of their middle-seat assignment at SubwayMiddleSeat.com. Visit the website for complete promotion details.

