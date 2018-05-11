Nearly 100,000 Ride in Bay Area Bike to Work Day 2018

Presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), 511.org and Kaiser Permanente, Bike to Work Day encourages Bay Area residents to leave their cars at home or skip the bus/train/ferry for the day and commute on two wheels — for the first time or the umpteenth time.

"It's very practical for people to ride their bike to work when you live within a few miles of their job as I do," said Rohnert Park Mayor and MTC Commission Chair Jake Mackenzie. "Get out of the single occupancy vehicles that cause a lot of the congestion on our roads. Give it a shot. This is beautiful weather and it is fun to be on your bike on a day like today!" On BTWD 2018, Mackenzie biked to an economic briefing in his home city, then continued on to his office.

According to Tracey Jones, a Santa Rosa-based Kaiser Permanente doctor specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, "If you're just starting out bike commuting, start small – just ride once a month or once a week at first. You don't have to go from driving everywhere to biking everywhere to make a difference. If we can just get people to stop and ask the question of whether they could bike to their destination rather than drive before just jumping into the car – THAT alone would be revolutionary." Jones was just awarded as Sonoma County's Bike Commuter of the Year for 2018 for her commitment to bicycling.

Bike to Work Day is the largest event in the Bay Area's celebration of May's National Bike Month, but there are many other events and activities held during the month. Running through May 31, the month-long Bay Area Bike Challenge is a friendly competition that encourages participants and companies to ride individually and as teams to get more people to commute by bicycle. Having just completed 9 days of the challenge, over 2800 riders from across the Bay Area have been pedaling and racking up miles and virtual prizes every day! More information is available at lovetoride.net/bayarea.

In addition to MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system) and Kaiser Permanente, Bike to Work Day 2018 receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Clear Channel Outdoor, Clif Bar, Ride Report and Exodus Travel, as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Bike to Work Day's media sponsor is NBC Bay Area-KNTV/Telemundo 48. Prizes for the Bike Commuter of the Year winners were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), Chipotle and Mike's Bikes. Day-of 2-for-1 promotion provided by Chipotle. The event is made possible through the cooperation of thousands of volunteers, county congestion management agencies, local jurisdictions, local bicycling coalitions and MTC.

In addition to the nearly 100,000 riders these MTC Commissioners, local politicians, and notables also participated in BTWD 2018:

MTC Commissioners and Staff

Alameda County Supervisor and Commission Vice-Chair Scott Haggerty

Supervisor and Commission Vice-Chair BART Director Nick Josefowitz

Clayton Councilmember Julie Pierce

Los Altos City Councilmember Jeannie Bruins

Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly

Supervisor Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza

Supervisor Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Mayor Orinda Mayor Amy Worth

Mayor Rohnert Park Mayor and Commission Chair Jake Mackenzie

Mayor and Commission Chair San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim

Supervisor San José Mayor Sam Liccardo

Solano County Supervisor Jim Spering

Supervisor Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci

Mayor MTC Executive Director Steve Heminger

Additional Elected Local Officials

Belmont Vice Mayor Davina Hurt

Benicia Mayor Elizabeth Patterson

Mayor Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilmembers Lori Droste and Linda Maio

Mayor and Councilmembers Lori Droste and Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor

Mayor Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach

Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia

Supervisor Emeryville Mayor John Bauters and City Councilmembers Scott Donohue, Dianne Martinez and Christian Patz

Mayor and City Councilmembers Scott Donohue, and Fairfield Mayor Harry Price

Mayor Fremont Mayor Lily Mei

Mayor Menlo Park Councilmember Kirsten Keith

Napa County Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Brad Wagenknecht

and Oakland Councilmembers Abel Guillen, Dan Kalb , Rebecca Kaplan and Annie Campbell-Washington

, and Portola Valley Vice Mayor Ann Wengert

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt

Mayor San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell , Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu and Supervisors London Breed, Malia Cohen , Hilary Ronen , Ahsha Safai , Catherine Stefani and Katy Tang

Mayor , Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu and Supervisors London Breed, , , , and San Francisco City College Trustees Rafael Mandelman and Tom Temprano

Trustees and San Francisco Unified School District School Board Commissioners Matt Haney and Shamann Walton

and Shamann Walton San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter

Mayor Santa Clara Supervisor Ken Yeager

Supervisor Sebastopol City Councilmember Sarah Gurney

Suisun City Mayor Pete Sanchez

Mayor Vacaville City Councilmember Dilenna Harris

Notable Regional Leaders

Former State Senator Mark Leno

Menlo Park Complete Streets Commission member Betsy Nash

Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser

Redwood City Complete Streets Advisory Committee Co-Chairs Matthew Self and Rebecca Ratcliff

Redwood City Senior Transportation Coordinator Jessica Manzi

Redwood City Planning Commissioner Giselle Hale

SamTrans Deputy General Manager & CEO, Carter Mau

SamTrans Government & Community Affairs Officer Lori Low

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Ed Reiskin

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru

San Francisco Rec & Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg

San Mateo County Office of Sustainability Coordinator Kaley Lyons

San Mateo County Health System Senior Community Health Planner Brian Oh

San Mateo County Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Chair Bill Kelly

Solano Transportation Authority Executive Director Daryl Halls

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-100-000-ride-in-bay-area-bike-to-work-day-2018--300647293.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Related Links

http://www.mtc.ca.gov

