Nearly 200 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized Among Nation's Best by Forbes

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced that 195 of its advisors have been recognized on the Forbes Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State lists, affirming their position as leading experts in the industry.

"Our elite advisors are helping to build brighter financial futures for millions of Americans," said John Roberts, Chief Distribution Officer at Northwestern Mutual. "Their devotion to strengthening people's lives and communities across the country through intentional financial planning – combining world-class insurance products with a full suite of investment strategies – stands out in the industry and inspires us every day."

The Forbes Top Wealth Advisors list showcases the industry's most accomplished professionals, individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered comprehensive financial guidance. These advisors have consistently gone above and beyond to empower their clients, helping them achieve their financial goals and secure their financial futures.

Forbes ranks advisors based a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, ranging from assets under management and revenue trends to community engagement and team dynamics.

"Northwestern Mutual's wealth management business has never been larger, more relevant or competitive in the marketplace, and our advisors' expertise has never been more valued," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Chief Strategy Officer, President of Retail Investments, and Head of Institutional Investments at Northwestern Mutual. "Our company is consistently ranked among the top independent broker-dealers, and our trusted advisors and teams are routinely recognized for the comprehensive plans they help clients create to build financial security."

