Nearly 290 Million Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switch Ports to Ship over the Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, nearly 290 million multi-gigabit (2.5/5.0 Gbps) Ethernet switch ports will ship over the next five years. In the meantime, 1 gigabit Ethernet (1 Gbps) will peak in 2021.

"The campus switching market is entering an era of multi-year growth driven by new requirements of the digital transformation and an overdue refresh cycle," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "As enterprise customers are upgrading their networks, they are considering new feature sets as well as higher speeds, such as 2.5/5.0 Gbps. We expect 2.5/5.0 Gbps to ramp significantly over our forecast horizon, driven mostly by Wi-Fi 6 Access point connectivity and high-end applications. In the meantime, while we predict 1 Gbps to start a long-term decline in 2021, this speed is forecast to still drive two-third of the campus switch port shipments in 2023," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year Report:

Subscription-based sales models to have a minimal impact on market prices.

Introduction of new software features and capabilities to increase over our forecast horizon.

New entrants to the campus switching market to potentially have downward pressure on market prices.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, for the purpose of connecting users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments by speed (Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 5.0 Gigabit Ethernet, 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, 50 Gigabit Ethernet, 100 Gigabit Ethernet) plus regional breakouts. For more information about the report, please contact dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

