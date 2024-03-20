Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z Hourly Workers Love/Like Their Job According to a New Harris Poll/DailyPay Survey

More Than Half of Gen Z Hourly Workers Say They Are Motivated To Succeed, Proud of a Job Well Done, and Bring the Best Version of Themselves To Work Every Day in Their Current Job

80% of Gen Z Hourly Workers Say Getting Paid Motivates Them To Go To Work Every Day

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Gen Z hourly workers are fond of their current job, with 73% citing they like or love it according to a recent survey conducted online by The Harris Poll , commissioned by DailyPay . Still, their financial security is the driving force for getting the majority out of bed in the morning, according to this new research. The survey revealed the top motivator for Gen Z (Age 18-27) hourly workers to go to work every day is getting paid (80%), followed by having a sense of accomplishment (47%) and working toward career goals (47%). Also among the list of motivators include having a sense of purpose (44%) and making the world a better place (24%).

The good news for employers is that many are likely satisfied at their current job according to the poll conducted in early February. More than half of the Gen Z workers say they always/often feel motivated to succeed (55%), proud of a job well done (63%), and say they bring the best version of themselves to work every day (62%).

While money is the leading factor that drives Gen Z hourly workers to succeed on the job, they are also motivated by several other key factors. The survey finds that 70% of Gen Z hourly workers say getting paid well makes them feel most motivated to do a good job, followed by good relationships with colleagues (51%), opportunities to build a sense of accomplishment (44%), opportunities for advancement (44%) and receiving health benefits (44%).

A testament to the importance of financial wellness benefits, more than two-thirds of Gen Z hourly workers (69%) would prefer the option to have access to their pay after every shift instead of having to wait until the end of a traditional pay period. Furthermore, 8 in 10 (81%) note having on-demand pay (or earned wage access) helps/would help them pay bills on time. Notably, about 3 in 4 (74%) say on-demand pay would help them avoid using payday loans and the same proportion (74%) avoid paying late fees.

Overall, over 8 in 10 (82%) of all hourly workers whose employer offers on-demand pay say it is one of their favorite benefits.

"It's encouraging to see so many of the youngest members of the workforce having a positive outlook on their current job," said Stacy Greiner, Chief Operating Officer at DailyPay. "It's also encouraging to see how many Gen Z hourly workers recognize the value and positive impact of having choice and control over their pay through earned wage access. Our worktech platform is geared to motivating employees so they can bring the best version of themselves to work every day."

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DailyPay from February 5-7, 2024 among 1,078 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 143 are Gen Z (ages 18-27) hourly workers. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected]

