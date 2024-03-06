Visa+ Now Available To All DailyPay Users

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , a proud launching partner for Visa+ , announced today that the innovative new service is available to DailyPay's millions of users nationwide.

Launched in late 2023, the mission of Visa+ is to create an interoperable future, where paying across services is as seamless as using any one service, benefiting both consumers and payment app providers.

More information about Visa+ can be found HERE .

Now, all DailyPay users nationwide will have the opportunity to deposit their earned wages, prior to a scheduled payday, directly to Visa+ linked accounts where they can leverage other person-to-person digital payment apps. This empowers the DailyPay user to pay bills, spend, invest, or move money to friends/family on their own schedule.

DailyPay currently partners with America's leading employers who offer the financial wellness benefit to their employees. In 2023, DailyPay moved $19 billion on its work tech platform, clearly demonstrating that earned wage access has arrived as an essential benefit for the American worker.

"The future of payments has arrived," said Dekel Beeri, Product Strategy, DailyPay. "We are thrilled to be part of the launch of Visa+, which will allow DailyPay's millions of users to move money quickly, safely, and securely between DailyPay and other world-leading person-to-person digital payment apps, as part of this game-changing new platform."

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry's leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

[email protected]

Adriana Ball

[email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay