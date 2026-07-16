Nearly 300 Lives Saved Through Organ Donation in First Half of 2026

Lifebanc reports continued growth across donation and transplantation

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 300 people received a second chance at life during the first half of 2026 thanks to the generosity of organ donors and their families across Northeast Ohio.

As of June 30, Lifebanc helped facilitate 296 lives saved through organ donation—a 5% increase over the same period last year. The organization also recorded increases in organ donors, organs transplanted and tissue gifts recovered, reflecting continued momentum in its mission to save and heal lives.

"Behind every one of these 296 lives saved is a family that made an extraordinary decision during one of the most difficult moments imaginable," said Katie Payne, CEO of Lifebanc. "Their generosity gave hundreds of people a second chance at life and offers hope to the thousands who are still waiting. These results reflect not only their compassion, but the incredible partnership between donor families, hospitals, transplant centers and the Lifebanc team."

Compared with the first half of 2025, Lifebanc recorded:

296 lives saved through organ donation, up 5% from 281.

114 organ donors, up 18% from 97.

326 organs transplanted, up 7% from 304.

7,208 tissue gifts recovered, up 11% from 6,505.

568 tissue and eye donors, consistent with 567 in 2025.

The growth in lives saved reflects several strategic initiatives implemented by Lifebanc to strengthen the donation process and better support hospital partners. The organization implemented an Operational Leadership 24/7 approach, ensuring teams and hospital partners have direct access to leaders who can quickly assess situations and make mission-critical decisions.

Lifebanc has also championed electronic referral technology designed to reduce manual processes for bedside nurses while increasing opportunities for donation. The initiative has expanded from one hospital system to five systems now signed on to the technology, creating the capability for more than 90% of all referrals to originate electronically rather than requiring an initial phone call.

"Every improvement we make has one purpose: helping more people receive the lifesaving transplant they've been waiting for," Payne said. "They also show what is possible when donor families, hospital partners and our team work together with a shared sense of urgency and purpose. We're encouraged by this progress, but with more than 100,000 people nationwide still waiting for a transplant, our work is far from finished."

About Lifebanc

Lifebanc is the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving Northeast Ohio. Lifebanc coordinates organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation, provides public and professional education about donation, and supports donor families throughout the donation process.

SOURCE Lifebanc