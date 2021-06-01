Nearly 50 Residential Communities Help Thousands of Residents Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

Communities across the country, largely in Florida and along the East Coast, have worked with local health departments and pharmacies to provide the on-site COVID vaccinations to their residents. Management worked together with homeowners' associations and resident volunteers from each community to coordinate the effort by providing the logistics, signup sheets, setting appointments and organizing each day's events for their residents. At a single event at Colony Cove , an Ellenton, Florida neighborhood featured on myMHcommunity.com, 2,800 residents received vaccinations. Residents of these communities have received all three variations of the vaccine, depending on which manufacturer's vaccine was available in their area at the time of the event.

"Our communities are known for their events, activities and amenities, and residents of these communities enjoy the active and social lifestyle found within their neighborhoods," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for myMHcommunity.com. "That's why we wanted to do all we could to help facilitate bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents, so they could take the next step toward safely returning to their pre-pandemic social lifestyles."

SOURCE myMHcommunity.com