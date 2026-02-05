NEARLY A THIRD OF OPPORTUNITY ZONES SEE DOUBLE DIGIT HOME PRICE INCREASES

Median home sales prices rose by at least 10 percent in 30.7 percent of Opportunity Zones; About 41 percent of tracts in Opportunity Zones saw median prices rise, compared to 44 percent of tracts outside the zones

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today released its fourth-quarter 2025 report analyzing qualified low-income Opportunity Zones targeted by Congress for economic redevelopment in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at 3,633 census tracts in Opportunity Zones around the United States with sufficient data to analyze, meaning they had at least five home sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The analysis found that median single-family home and condo prices rose quarter-over-quarter in 40.6 percent (1,476) of the Opportunity Zone census tracts and rose year-over-year in 46.4 percent (1,687) of the tracts.

The final quarter of the year saw 10 percent (365) of Opportunity Zone tracts post their highest median home sales price since the Great Recession in 2008 and 30.7 percent (1,116) saw median home prices increase by at least 10 percent year-over-year.

Opportunity Zones are defined in the Tax Act legislation as census tracts in or alongside low-income neighborhoods that meet various criteria for redevelopment in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Census tracts, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, cover areas that have 1,200 to 8,000 residents, with an average of about 4,000 people.

Median home prices also rose in 43.5 percent of census tracts outside Opportunity Zones, a slightly higher rate than those in the targeted redevelopment areas.

"The fact that price growth is happening in Opportunity Zones at roughly the same rate it's happening outside of them is a further sign that all sectors of the housing market are being affected by this sustained price increase," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "It may be particularly encouraging for owners in these targeted redevelopment areas to see that nearly a third of Opportunity Zones saw double digit price growth."

While a relatively equal share of tracts in and outside the zones experienced home price increases, home values in most Opportunity Zone tracts remain much lower than those outside. In the fourth quarter, 20.8 percent of Opportunity Zone tracts had median sales prices at or above the national median of $365,000. Meanwhile, more than half of Opportunity Zone tracts (50.9 percent) had typical sales prices below $225,000.

Due to the small number of sales in many Opportunity Zones, median price measurements can be very volatile. The typical sales prices rose or fell by more than 5 percent year-over-year in 89 percent of Opportunity Zone tracts.

Major findings from the report:

Median single-family home and condo prices rose quarter-over-quarter in 40.6 percent (1,476) of 3,633 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze. Year-over-year, median prices rose in 46.4 percent (1,687) of the tracts.

Outside of Opportunity Zones, median home prices rose quarter-over-quarter in 43.5 percent (24,947) of the 57,333 tracts with sufficient data to analyze. Year-over-year, they rose in 49.2 percent (28,193) of the tracts.

A greater share of tracts inside Opportunity Zones (30.7 percent) saw their median home sales price increase by at least 10 percent year-over-year, compared to tracts outside the zones (28.8 percent) that saw at least a 10 percent increase.

Among states with at least 25 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze, Oklahoma and Minnesota had the greatest share that experienced year-over-year home price increases (67 percent each), followed by Kentucky (65 percent), New Jersey (63 percent), and Louisiana (61 percent).

Median home prices inside Opportunity Zones are generally lower than those outside. Only 20.8 percent of Opportunity Zone census tracts had typical sales prices at or above the national median of $365,185.

Conclusion

ATTOM's Q4 2025 Opportunity Zones Report reveals that Opportunity Zones are experiencing home price growth at roughly the same rate as areas outside the zones. Meanwhile, nearly a third (30.7 percent) of zones saw prices jump by at least 10 percent from a year earlier. Despite these gains, homes inside Opportunity Zones remain far more affordable, with only 20.8 percent of tracts posting median prices above the national median of $365,185.

Report methodology

The ATTOM Opportunity Zones analysis is based on home sales price data derived from recorded sales deeds. Statistics for previous quarters are revised when each new report is issued as more deed data becomes available. ATTOM's analysis compared median home prices in census tracts designated as Opportunity Zones by the Internal Revenue Service. Except where noted, tracts were used for the analysis if they had at least five sales in the second quarter of 2025. Median household income data for tracts and counties comes from surveys taken by the U.S. Census Bureau ( www.census.gov ) from 2019 through 2023. The list of designated Qualified Opportunity Zones is located at U.S. Department of the Treasury . Regions are based on designations by the Census Bureau. Hawaii and Alaska, which the bureau designates as part of the Pacific region, were included in the West region for this report.

