Nearly All US Health Organizations Advancing Tech Initiatives, EY Survey Finds

The report also indicated companies that have already taken steps to self-disrupt believe they are benefiting. The more tech initiatives an organization has undertaken, the more likely they are to rate themselves ahead of the competition. This was particularly true for organizations advancing efforts related to clinical excellence and patient experience. Similarly, healthcare organizations that have adopted technology to improve the patient experience in the past 12 months are significantly more likely to feel well prepared for the future.

"In the consumer-centric health ecosystem of the future, a focus on improving the patient experience will be absolutely critical," said Carole Faig, US Health Deputy Leader, Ernst & Young, LLP. "Patients, providers and payers alike benefit from the emerging technologies that provide the types of connected experiences already seen in other industries. The growing adoption of these digital initiatives is another indicator that US health care is now embracing the era of convergence."

While only 43% of executives have leveraged analytics to inform performance improvements in the past, the report found that it is the most planned initiative (50%) for health organizations over the next 12 months. Other key initiatives planned include capturing patient experience metrics (47%) competitive benchmarking (46%) improving patient experience (45%) and implementing digital health initiatives (44%).

"Analytics is a key element of the digital transformation we are currently witnessing throughout the health industry," said Christer Johnson, Principal, Ernst & Young LLP, and Health Analytics Advisory Leader. "Without it, organizations are less equipped to capture value, control costs, maintain or grow market share, and improve patient outcomes in an increasingly competitive market."

Although the report highlights increased optimism among executives, some concerns continue to persist, most notably insufficient funding (46%), fear of the unknown (35%), privacy issues/concerns (32%) and lack of expertise internally (29%). However, overall, executives surveyed say they feel prepared to face the disruption ahead. Eighty-five percent feel very well or somewhat prepared to provide quality care amidst a changing industry regulations and growing patient expectations.

"While concerns are present, it is encouraging to see health organizations across the US eager to accept and implement technology," said Faig. "Whether we are talking about improving health outcomes, patient experiences or internal operations, those who are embracing tech today will be more prepared as we enter the consumer-centric health industry of tomorrow."

This is the second in a series of surveys conducted by EY on the future of health in the US. To view more results, visit ey.com/FOH18.

About the Future of Health survey series

To better understand the future of health in the United States, EY conducted a series surveys on key areas of transformation occurring within the industry.

The consumer portion of this survey was conducted online, by EY Sweeney on behalf of EY, between January 24 and February 4, 2018. A total of 2,455 US consumers aged 18 and older were interviewed nationwide. Data was weighted by age, gender and region so that results are representative of the views of the US population, with a statistical margin of error of ±2% (at a 95% confidence level).

The executive portion of this survey was conducted via mixed technology (telephone and online), by EY Sweeney on behalf of EY, between January 31 and February 6, 2018. A total of 347 health physicians and executives based in the United States were surveyed, giving a margin of error of ±5.3% (at a 95% confidence level).

