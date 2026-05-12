Nearly Half of All Wildfire Survivors Set to Lose Housing Support in a Year or Less, New Survey Finds

Latest Department of Angels survey, sponsored by the California Community Foundation, illustrates accelerating crisis threatening the region nearly 500 days after the Los Angeles wildfires

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all fire survivors have lost or will soon lose their insurance coverage for temporary housing, while 2 out of 3 remain displaced nearly 500 days after the fires according to the latest "Community Voices: LA Fire Recovery Report." As insurance coverage runs out, many families are facing a growing financial crisis with no clear path forward, which could widen inequities across impacted communities and accelerate the region's housing crisis.

The Department of Angels survey 15 months after the Los Angeles wildfires illustrates accelerating crisis threatening the region.

"We owe it to survivors to continue to work toward their full recovery," said Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder, Department of Angels. "Los Angeles has always been a place defined by resilience and reinvention, but recovery doesn't happen on its own. As financial pressures deepen, the promise of coming home is becoming harder for survivors to hold onto. Helping them get there is on all of us."

The survey, based on responses from over 2,000 fire survivors across all impacted communities, found that the financial outlook is increasingly untenable for survivors. For many survivors, financial support is running out before rebuilding can even begin. Forty percent said they could afford temporary housing for six months or less once their displacement coverage ends, including 14% who said they could only manage one month. For homeowners, the median gap between insurance payouts and the true cost to rebuild is now estimated at $500,000 to $600,000. Meanwhile, one in three renters report needing more than $200,000 to recover their losses.

"For many survivors, the price tag to full recovery comes in the hundreds of thousands—that is simply out of reach for too many," said Miguel Santana, Co-Founder, Department of Angels and President and CEO of California Community Foundation. "Not recovering is not an option, too much is at stake for these families and for our region."

While challenges persist, there have been some signs of progress. Soil testing rates have increased from 36% to 44%, and mental health indicators are improving from their lowest point. Survivors are also staying engaged, with nearly eight in 10 taking civic action to help shape recovery and their communities.

The Department of Angels remains committed to translating survivors' lived experiences into actionable insights that drive policy change. This includes advocating for emergency and long-term housing solutions, the release of federal disaster recovery funds, insurance reforms, and urgent science-based environmental testing and cleanup.

Read the full report here.

About Department of Angels

The Department of Angels is an independent nonprofit founded in the immediate aftermath of the January 2025 Los Angeles fires. Their mission is to ensure that fire-impacted communities in Los Angeles lead their own recovery — on their terms — with the support, resources, and expertise they need to thrive. They believe recovery is more than rebuilding structures; it's about restoring community strength, building resilience, and creating opportunity.

About the California Community Foundation (CCF)

Since 1915, CCF has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies, CCF's mission is to invest in, partner with and amplify the power of community toward a good life.

CONTACT: Lisa Marroquin, [email protected]

SOURCE California Community Foundation