Nearly Half of Healthcare Workers Considering Leaving Their Jobs This Year, Eyeing Temporary Work

Survey examines job satisfaction, fair pay, and flexible work, revealing feelings of overwhelm and underappreciation amidst a potential staffing crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today released its 2024 Healthcare Staffing Report, outlining the current state of healthcare workers in regards to job fulfillment and fair pay. The survey of 312 healthcare workers in the United States found that 46% are likely to leave their current job in the next 12 months, with 47% considering on-demand work opportunities such as travel nursing or per-diem work.

Additionally, 66% of healthcare workers state they live paycheck to paycheck, and 67% of respondents reveal they have considered temporary work in addition to working their regular job in an effort to access higher wages and faster payment options. However, only 41% of respondents have worked in a temporary role in the past, pointing to a potential lack of information or unfamiliarity when it comes to working with a staffing agency in this capacity.

"Healthcare workers are exploring different options to sustain their financial well-being, which underscores the urgency of addressing the needs of this workforce," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "As we've seen in other industries, longer pay cycles are failing these workers. Organizations can better compete for talent during a tough market and job shortage by not only offering higher wages but also having options for faster pay."

According to the survey, 80% of healthcare workers have a strong preference for faster pay beyond the traditional monthly or biweekly schedules, citing greater flexibility and control over their finances. Further, 68% would choose one position over another if it meant getting paid right after finishing a shift.

Additional key findings include:

72% feel underpaid for the work they perform.

42% have been impacted by staffing shortages in their day-to-day work.

21% are less satisfied with their jobs over the past 12 months.

"This study points to a feeling of being undervalued, which is especially troubling as many healthcare workers have faced the relentless demands of the pandemic, working long hours, and coping with understaffing," said Barlow. "As healthcare workers express a growing desire for higher compensation, increased autonomy, and faster pay, the industry stands at a pivotal moment to truly make a difference for these workers."

To download the full report, visit: www.everee.com/healthcare

About Everee

Everee is the only full-service payroll platform with the ability to pay W-2 and 1099 workers as often as daily, even on weekends and holidays. Healthcare staffing agencies trust Everee to onboard and pay workers across multiple locations, stay compliant, manage tax filings, and more. With Everee Credit, managing cash flow is easier and more cost-effective than using a separate factoring solution. Platform-based companies can seamlessly integrate Everee's flexible APIs and embeddable components to improve the candidate and staff experience without a lot of dev work. For more information, visit https://everee.com .

Media Contact

Dana Gagnon

208-851-1483

[email protected]

SOURCE Everee