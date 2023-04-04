Nearly Half of Tech Workers with a Toxic Company Culture Plan to Quit Their Jobs, Study Shows

"In their most extreme form, these toxic behaviors can put the mental health of employees seriously at risk. But even moderate levels of these behaviors can severely impact organizational performance by undermining employee motivation, diminishing the strength of the employer brand, and increasing employee turnover."

Expecting employees to work longer hours or weekends without additional pay is the top contributor to a toxic company culture, according to the report by TalentLMS and Culture Amp. Lack of transparency and communication from management and leadership comes in second place, followed by a lack of consideration and courtesy.

The survey highlights the importance of leadership and senior management in creating and maintaining a healthy workplace. According to the surveyed employees, leadership and senior management are mostly responsible for the toxic culture in tech companies. At the same time, it is surprising that nearly half (45%) of employees in toxic tech companies say leadership is unaware of the toxicity, and lives in a bubble where company culture is perceived as healthy.

"A healthy work culture is all about leadership. Interestingly, most startups that manage to grow actually do so thanks to their culture and attractive work environment," said Dimitris Tsingos, President of Epignosis and Co-founder of TalentLMS.

"Unfortunately, during the scaling phase, founders and investors make a common yet disastrous choice that kills this culture: they build management teams, not aiming to increase their strengths, but focusing on their weaknesses. This creates a disconnect between the company vision and the culture experienced daily by employees. When selecting your leaders, look for ones that enthusiastically embrace your culture."

When faced with toxic behaviors or situations, almost half (49%) of surveyed employees say they don't do or say anything — twenty-nine percent because they don't believe it will make a difference, and 20% because they're too nervous about the consequences.

To address toxicity, almost half of employees (48%) agree training can help in fostering a more positive and healthy work environment. Forty-three percent think managerial and leadership training for leaders and managers would be helpful. Also, 46% of respondents find the practice of employees offering feedback to their managers, leaders, and peers helpful.

The full report can be found here: https://www.talentlms.com/research/toxic-culture-tech-industry-survey

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a "yes" from everyone, it's where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that's fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 6,600 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp helps companies transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the world's largest employee dataset.

SOURCE TalentLMS