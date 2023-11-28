TalentLMS Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Training Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS is thrilled to announce the winners of its first-ever Training Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding training stories that have emerged from around the world, spanning various industries, and use cases.

After a rigorous judging process, the judging panel recognized and awarded finalists and winners in four categories: Top Training Program, Great Results, Positive Impact, and Training Trailblazer.

Top Training Program Award

The Top Training Program was awarded to the most impactful program for each of three training use cases: employee training, customer training, and partner training.

Top Training Program for Employee Training - Winner: Upstream

Marketing technology company Upstream has transformed its workforce into a formidable line of defense against external cybersecurity threats. Their frequent, engaging online security awareness training, incorporating multimedia elements and ready content from TalentLibrary, resulted in tangible shifts in employee behavior and a significant enhancement in cybersecurity.

Top Training Program for Customer Training - Winner: SideFX Software

SideFX Software, which develops the Houdini software package, utilized TalentLMS to empower 6,000 customers and product end-users globally. The training initiative focused on optimizing product usage and equipping users to effectively teach it to their students across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Top Training Program for Partner Training - Winner: TechStyle OS

TechStyle OS, part of Fabletics LLC, a leader in fashion retail, prioritized flexibility and accessibility in their partner training, adapting to the evolving needs of booming global fashion brands. Leveraging TalentLMS, they achieved exceptional engagement and learner satisfaction, with partner brands recognized for outstanding customer service.

Great Results Award - Winner: 42 North Dental

The Great Results Award recognized the organization that addressed big business challenges through training.

Healthcare company 42 North Dental achieved remarkable results by consolidating and centralizing training for over a thousand learners in their network of practices with TalentLMS. This initiative resulted in significant time and cost savings, boosted employee engagement, and reduced staff turnover. Also, an innovative pre-training program to set their main training program up for greater success.

Positive Impact Award - Winner: Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC)

The Positive Impact Award went beyond the typical commercial scope of training, recognizing the training program that had a real positive impact on society.

With their impactful training program, NGO Quality Services for the Autism Community effectively upskilled their 1,000+ employees on evidence-based practices, person-centered approaches, and positive behavior support. QSAC's commitment to training empowered staff to support individuals with autism and their families.

Training Trailblazer Award - Winner: Randy Schumacher (42 North Dental)

The Training Trailblazer Award acknowledged the Training Trailblazer who had put in big effort and made a real impact on the role of L&D within their organization.

Randy Schumacher, is referred to by his colleagues at 42 North Dental as a "true game-changer". Over the past two years, Randy has used TalentLMS to provide employees with 16 learning tracks, customized platforms for 10 regions and over 270 modules. Randy has used out-of-the-box thinking and has re-engineered the way training is viewed and implemented - all with huge commercial impact.

"These awards signify our commitment to the role that impactful learning plays in the path to greatness," commented Thanos Papangelis, CEO of Epignosis and Co-founder of TalentLMS, who added: "We were inspired by the stories shared by our customers and their dedication to great training. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at TalentLMS and these award entries serve as a daily inspiration for our team as we strive to deliver technologies for effective and impactful training."

About TalentLMS

Trusted by 70,000 teams, TalentLMS is the training platform built for success and designed with simplicity in mind. With a course library, an intuitive interface and all the tools you need to create transcendent training, you'll be up and running in no time.

About Epignosis

Epignosis is a leading software house in workplace tech and trusted by over 70,000 teams worldwide. Its portfolio includes TalentLMS, a zero-overhead cloud LMS, eFront, an enterprise learning management platform, TalentCards, a mobile app for training the deskless workforce, and TalentHR, an intuitive tool for organizations' HR needs.

