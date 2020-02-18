Nearly Two Thirds of Medicare Enrollees Worry about Surprise Medical Bills, According to eHealth Survey

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a survey of Medicare beneficiaries released today by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) show that 63% of respondents worry about getting a surprise medical bill after they receive medical care. eHealth's survey also found that out-of-pocket costs and coverage for preferred medical providers were the top considerations when beneficiaries shop for a new Medicare plan.

"Our survey shows that surprise medical bills aren't only a concern for the pre-Medicare population but for Medicare enrollees as well," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "While several policy solutions have been proposed, one of the best ways to help yourself avoid surprise medical bills is to understand the potential out-of-pocket costs and provider network limitations you'll face with any new plan before you enroll. This is especially important for Medicare beneficiaries who may be living on a fixed income."

Additional highlights from eHealth's survey:

Coverage of preferred doctors is growing in importance for enrollees : 31% said coverage for their preferred doctors and hospitals was the most important consideration when choosing a plan, up from 20% in a February 2019 eHealth survey.

: 31% said coverage for their preferred doctors and hospitals was the most important consideration when choosing a plan, up from 20% in a eHealth survey. Medicare beneficiaries in their 70s are most satisfied with coverage : 60% of people age 71 to 79 said they were "very satisfied" with their coverage, compared to 52% of those age 65 to 70 and 42% of those age 80 or older.

: 60% of people age 71 to 79 said they were "very satisfied" with their coverage, compared to 52% of those age 65 to 70 and 42% of those age 80 or older. Most want a combination of online resources and personal help when enrolling: 55% said they preferred to research and enroll in Medicare coverage with a combination of online tools and personal help from a licensed agent; 23% want to research and enroll entirely online.

eHealth's findings are based on a voluntary survey of consumers who enrolled in Medicare plans purchased from eHealth. The survey was conducted in January 2020 and a total of 1,086 responses were received.

Read the full report.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from brand-name insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online and over the phone. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources, exceptional telephonic support, and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online or over the phone through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap (www.goMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

