Nearmap PropertyVision Makes Industry Data More Accessible to Insurance Carriers

News provided by

Nearmap

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider, today announced new advancements in its effort to make accurate, up-to-date property information more accessible to all insurers through the launch of its new product, Nearmap PropertyVision.

With Nearmap PropertyVision, physical property reviews are transformed into an easy-to-use web application, delivering extensive analytics data all in one place. The online platform marks a shift from physical to virtual—augmenting market-leading APIs for data scientists and automated pre-fill applications. This innovation allows carriers to engage in detailed property reviews through sharp aerial imagery and AI-derived property insights, making it possible for carriers to make more timely, educated decisions about the properties they insure.

This new interface makes data more accessible to underwriters and adjustors, not just the data science department—ensuring access to key data points including current and historical aerial imagery, roof condition scores, industry-leading post-catastrophe aerial imagery and AI data.

The release of PropertyVision comes on the heels of several insurance-focused property innovations from Nearmap, allowing for greater accessibility to the most up-to-date property intelligence insights for insurers. These innovations include:

Nearmap Fire Risk AI 

  • Nearmap Fire Risk AI helps insurers rapidly assess and understand the fire vulnerability of a given property. Carriers can rely on Nearmap Fire Risk AI to understand property vulnerability and inform wildfire risk assessments. Powered by Nearmap imagery, the solution provides insurers with information on the defensible space related to 15+ property attributes—including vegetation, bodies of water, wooden decking, 3D data and third-party data from the USDA and USGS. 

Nearmap ImpactAssessment AI

  • ImpactAssessment AI facilitates detailed examinations of property conditions post-disaster by providing insurers with a robust collection of AI-derived condition and damage data attributes on specified properties. Insurers can use the data—including roof damage, temporary and permanent repairs, structural damage, debris, wreckage, and more—to analyze and assess vast amounts of incoming post-catastrophe claims more quickly and accurately.

Advanced AI Viewer

  • Users can now utilize Nearmap MapBrowser to view AI features as raster and vector layers, enabling them to experience the full power of the 500+ AI attributes without IT support or API integration.

Nearmap will be showcasing these property innovations at ITC in Las Vegas, NV on October 31-November 2. To learn more about Nearmap, visit: www.nearmap.com/propertyvision or come see us at ITC Vegas booth 3128.

About Nearmap | nearmap.com

Nearmap provides easy, instant access to high-resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations, and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world.

SOURCE Nearmap

Also from this source

Nearmap Launches AI Products to Improve the P&C Insurance Claims Experience

Nearmap Launches AI Products to Improve the P&C Insurance Claims Experience

With the 2023 natural disaster season upon us, property and casualty (P&C) insurers are now, more than ever, aware of the increased strain recent...
America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities Revealed via Nearmap AI

America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities Revealed via Nearmap AI

Nearmap, a leading location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider, today released a first-of-its-kind report, America's Top 25 Leafiest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.