Nearpod Meets Level II ESSA Requirements, Positively Impacts Student Math and ELA Performance

Independent study conducted on behalf of LearnPlatform by Instructure confirms impact of regular Nearpod classroom usage

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearpod, a Renaissance company and instructional delivery platform that helps teachers deliver impactful teaching and learning experiences, announces its satisfaction of Level II ESSA requirements, based on an independent study conducted by LearnPlatform by Instructure.

"We're delighted that Nearpod has achieved this milestone," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "These findings validate what we've known for years–that supporting educators through a highly engaging platform with rich content resources positively impacts student learning and comprehension."

In the study, Nearpod implementation was positively associated with student performance across multiple grade levels, subjects, and programs. Significant findings include:

Nearpod usage was associated with better end-of-year ELA scores among grade 8 students, compared to those who did not use Nearpod.

A higher weekly frequency of Nearpod sessions was associated with better end-of-year math scores among students in grades 6 and 8.

Nearpod usage resulted in higher end-of-year ELA scores for students on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) in grades 5 and 8.

Nearpod usage resulted in higher end-of-year math scores for grade 6 students on an IEP.

Conducted during the 2022–2023 school year, the study included 6,087 students in grades 4 through 8 across 25 schools in one California district. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of the students were from low-income backgrounds, 20% were English Language Learners (ELLs), and 13% had IEPs. Last year, a separate third-party study verified Level III ESSA requirements for Nearpod.

Nearpod is among a small cohort of the most popular edtech solutions publishing ESSA-aligned research to prove efficacy. According to LearnPlatform's The 2024 Evidence Report, only 36% of the 100 most-accessed edtech providers have research aligned to ESSA, with only 4% satisfying Level II requirements.

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) encourages state and local education agencies to utilize the school improvement cycle and ESSA's four tiers of evidence to provide a framework for education leaders to determine which solutions will work for their student populations. Level II is referred to as "Moderate Evidence" and reaffirms that solutions are supported by one or more well-designed and well-implemented quasi-experimental studies. LearnPlatform's independent study confirms that Nearpod satisfies Level II ESSA requirements, including proper design and implementation, statistical controls through covariates, conducted at multiple sites, and at least one statistically significant, positive finding.

"Our guiding principle at Renaissance is to see every student," said Brekhus. "With resources like Nearpod in the classroom, educators can do just that. We're providing new ways to engage kids and positively impact learning–and we have the data to prove it."

To learn more about Nearpod and to explore the full study, please visit nearpod.com/essa.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 100 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

About Nearpod

Nearpod is a leader in providing interactive and high-impact instructional experiences inside and outside of the classroom. The award-winning interactive, instructional platform merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced teaching and learning that empowers teachers with real-time insights into student understanding through interactive lessons and videos, gamification, and activities created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian—all in a single platform. To learn more about Nearpod, visit nearpod.com.

