Nearthlab Wins Best of Innovation at CES 2025 for Drone Station

Breakthrough drone station technology honored at CES 2025 for unlocking full autonomy

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearthlab, a leading provider of autonomous drone solutions, has been awarded a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation for its Station for Drone First Responder(DFR). This cutting-edge station enables drones to operate entirely autonomously, from takeoff to landing without human intervention.

The Station for DFR goes beyond being a simple add-on. It's a major step toward full autonomy that integrates smoothly with police operation systems. It also includes flight authorization, enabling drones to respond quickly and effectively to urgent incidents.

Overcoming traditional battery limitations, the station replaces conventional charging with an innovative battery-swapping system. This extends flight capacity from a constrained 30 minutes to uninterrupted operations, ensuring drones are always mission ready. With drones on constant standby within the station, preparation times for deployment are drastically reduced, combining rapid battery replacement with immediate operational readiness.

Built for reliability, the station features a cooling system to prevent overheating and is designed to withstand strong vibrations and extreme weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in the toughest environments.

The Best of Innovation award, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, recognizes products that stand out in design and technological innovation. This recognition underscores Nearthlab's commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous drone technology.

"The Station for DFR represents a transformative leap in making drones a dependable solution for urgent, high-demand situations," said Jay Choi, co-founder and CEO of Nearthlab. "We're excited to see our work gain recognition on such a global stage."

This accolade adds to Nearthlab's previous CES Innovation Awards® in 2022 for its plug-and-play solution, NearthWIND Mobile, which transforms commercial devices into fully autonomous inspection drones.

About Nearthlab

Nearthlab has been redefining drone solutions since 2015, pushing practical boundaries beyond industry norms. We seamlessly blend top-notch software and hardware to address diverse needs, from reconnaissance and surveillance to public safety and infrastructure inspection.

Nearthlab's solutions prioritize simplicity. No learning curve — just adaptable, user-friendly designs tailored to the unique needs of various industries. Our solutions find the sweet spot in balancing hardware, software, size, and cost without having to make compromises.

Precision in data collection and a commitment to safety define Nearthlab. In high-risk scenarios such as post-disaster search and rescue missions, our solutions step up to enhance operational efficiency.

Consider Nearthlab your steadfast partner in cultivating a safer, more efficient future.

Explore more at https://www.nearthlab.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .

