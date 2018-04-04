Nebraska City's ArborLinks Set to Break Ground on Additional Cottages

The project will commence in early May and includes the addition of five four-plex cottages to the property, doubling the destination club's current accommodations. Construction on each cottage will begin one week apart and require approximately four months to complete. By September the club expects to have successfully completed all five cottages, bringing the total number of cottages to 10.

The project comes amid a period of substantial reinvestment for ArborLinks, which has recently launched a number of course improvement projects including a bridge replacement and the installation of capillary concrete liners in bunkers and all new Colorado sand. The club also saw extensive equipment upgrades that have since facilitated improved course maintenance. Last year, ArborLinks formed Dormie Network alongside such private destination clubs as San Antonio's Briggs Ranch Golf Club; Roanoke, Virginia's Ballyhack Golf Club; and the network's namesake, Pinehurst's Dormie Club. Shortly thereafter, the club hit a membership milestone, reaching its cap for local members and turning focus to national and corporate memberships.

Membership to ArborLinks is available in three categories: local, national, and corporate. While local membership is currently available by waitlist only, national and corporate membership packages are available to authorized individuals or entities. All three classifications of membership at ArborLinks include membership to every course within Dormie Network—all of which are ranked among the top ten in their respective states.

For Dormie Network, which is also in the planning stages of substantial renovations and improvement projects at Dormie Club and Briggs Ranch, the renovations are part of its larger vision: a network of upscale destination courses extending premium hospitality that complements an intimate pure golf experience.

About ArborLinks

ArborLinks is a tranquil, family-friendly retreat tucked into the Nebraska countryside. The club's 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course is a links-style design with ample fescue and bunkering to stimulate creative strategy and challenging play. The private destination golf club also offers a practice facility, full-service restaurant, outdoor patio space, and on-site lodging accommodations.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs comprised of ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. A single membership includes exclusive access to and full member privileges at all four private destination clubs. Each offers a pure golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure.

