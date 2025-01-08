Nebraska company's business model for job creation lands on 2025 List of Top Impact Companies

North End Teleservices

Jan 08, 2025

Real Leaders to honor North End Teleservices at national conference for its Innovative Business Model in creating strong jobs in unconventional areas.

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A national magazine recognizes Omaha-based company for its innovative model in providing "strong jobs in unconventional areas". North End Teleservices is named by Real Leaders Magazine in its 2025 list of Top Impact Companies. This recognition comes just months ahead of North End Teleservices' ten-year anniversary.

While the company has undergone tremendous growth and expanded its employees from a startup to nearly 1,000 employees, its mission has remained the same—Creating Jobs and Changing Lives. North End Teleservices opened its doors in 2015, during a time when the 5-year average poverty rate was 59 percent in the ZIP code where North End Teleservices was founded. CEO, Carmen Tapio explains, "We started with a purpose, a purpose of uplifting a community. From the beginning, we set out to do things differently by removing barriers to finding employment for some of the most overlooked, undervalued, and underemployed. "With more than $400 million dollars of economic impact, the company's commitment to making a difference where it matters most is transforming individuals, families, and communities.  North End Teleservices is expanding impact across the state while expanding services like offering free transportation services.

North End Teleservices has become an impactful, unconventional role model other businesses admire and can follow. North End Teleservices was selected from companies from more than 15 countries who were assessed on their growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.—Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation.

According to Real Leaders, candidates were reviewed through a rigorous evaluation process where the companies that truly embody purpose-driven leadership were ranked and celebrated. "It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days," said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. "We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world." 

About North End Teleservices
North End Teleservices, LLC, is an omnichannel global provider of outsourced contact center services to government and commercial sectors. The company is committed to Creating Jobs and Changing Lives. The Company was named as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Small Business in America for 2024. North End is a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, HUBZone and Enterprise Zone business that serves as an extension of its clients' brands and service delivery model. Working with small and large B2B, B2C, and government agencies, North End customizes contact center operations to meet every client's specific needs.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritizes employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

SOURCE North End Teleservices

