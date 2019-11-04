NEC and AudioCodes Collaborate to Provide Monitoring and Analytics Solution

LOD, Israel, HILVERSUM, Netherlands and DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

NEC and AudioCodes offer an integrated voice and data layer monitoring solution based on AudioCodes' One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) and NEC's MasterScope

The joint solution helps enterprises, contact centers and service providers simplify voice network operations, improve user experience and reduce downtime

Synchronized voice and data network layer statistics enable accurate troubleshooting and root cause analysis of network quality issues via a single pane of glass

Customers can access all current and historical call data and underlying data layer information with just a few clicks

The solution delivers intelligent insights into network trends and performance to assist in planning and design

AudioCodes One Voice Operation Center (OVOC) can now monitor a variety of NEC network devices

The joint solution will be sold by both companies

Details

AudioCodes (AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it is collaborating with NEC Corporation to offer a comprehensive voice and data layer network monitoring and analytics solution. The joint solution is facilitated through integration of the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) and NEC's MasterScope and is designed to help enterprises, contact centers and service providers simplify voice network operations, improve user experience and reduce downtime. Both companies will sell the joint solution to customers around the world.

The combination of OVOC and MasterScope enables customers to monitor and analyze voice and data layers via a single pane of glass. Customers can corroborate statistics from different network layers to ensure accurate troubleshooting and root cause analysis. Current and historical call data can be viewed along with the underlying data layer information with just a few clicks, offering intelligent insights into network trends and performance that can assist in network planning and design.

MasterScope is NEC's integrated operations management software brand that leverages the expertise and advanced technologies developed by NEC over many years. NEC delivers more than 3,000 MasterScope systems to customers annually. MasterScope provides end-to-end support for systems encompassing ICT infrastructure to applications, and meets customers' needs for easy-to-operate products. This SNMP-based network management system improves the efficiency of multi-vendor networks and reduces management costs, including Configuration Management, Fault Management, Performance Management and Advanced Functions.

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) is a holistic life-cycle FCAPS (fault, configuration, accounting, performance and security) management and voice network design solution that combines management of voice network devices and quality of experience monitoring into a single, intuitive web-based application. OVOC enables administrators to adopt a holistic approach to network lifecycle management by simplifying everyday tasks and assisting in the troubleshooting process from detection to correction. Through the collaboration with NEC, OVOC is now able to monitor a variety of NEC network devices.

"Integration of AudioCodes One Voice Operation Center with our MasterScope network analytics solution is an important development for voice network managers," said Ram Menghani, Senior Vice President, NEC Enterprise Communications Technologies, Inc. "We are confident that the combination of our two companies' market-leading technology and decades of field expertise will help companies improve the quality and availability of their voice services."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with NEC to deliver a comprehensive voice network monitoring solution," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP and GM, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "The simplicity and efficiency offered by our joint solution ensure streamlined operations and accurate troubleshooting for enterprises, contact centers and service providers as they transition to IP-based voice networks."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact



IR Agency Contact Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000 shirley@audiocodes.com



Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR Tel: +1-646-536-7331 Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE AudioCodes