Nécessaire Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

News provided by

Nécessaire

20 Oct, 2023, 09:14 ET

Randi Christiansen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nécessaire, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Nécessaire and CEO & Co-Founder Randi Christiansen as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Christiansen from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Nécessaire is a personal care company that leads the way in body care and responsibility. Prior to Nécessaire, Christiansen had a 15-year career at Estee Lauder Companies, where she helped build and scale brands across the portfolio (La Mer, Estee Lauder, ELC Ventures.) A native of Denmark, Christiansen holds a MSc in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School. She lives with her husband and three daughters in Rolling Hills, CA.

"We are humbled to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for Nécessaire's category-defining work on establishing skincare for the body as well as our stewardship of responsible luxury," said Christiansen. "Our mission is to create a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. While we have accomplished some, we recognize we still have far to go in minimizing our footprint as a business."

"We're delighted to recognize Randi as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Randi has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Nécessaire
At Necessaire, we design the personal care we need - The Necessary™ - that supports our health and wellness. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Nécessaire is a steward of responsible luxury with the planet as key stakeholder. Nécessaire is a Certified B Corp, Certified Climate Neutral, Certified Plastic Neutral, FSC Certified, a 1% For The Planet Member and partners with How2Recycle to deliver verified US and Canadian recycling claims. By the end of this year, Nécessaire will have planted 250,000+ trees and will have supported several nonprofits fighting to defend our air, land, water and wildlife world-wide.

About Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about Nécessaire, please contact [email protected].

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at [email protected].

SOURCE Nécessaire

