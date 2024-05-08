Nectar Solutions Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Nectar DXP and CX Assurance seamlessly integrate with Genesys Cloud enhancing customer & agent engagement and streamlining operations.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp. ("Nectar") today announced its Digital Experience Platform and CX Assurance tools are now available on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences, as a Premier Partner.

"Entering the AppFoundry marketplace with Genesys presents an unparalleled opportunity. We're not just solving problems proactively and in real-time – we're enhancing customer and agent satisfaction, reducing churn, and offering a platform for partners to monetize their expertise." – Hes Yavari, VP Contact Center & CX Practice

Nectar's solutions make it easy for Genesys® customers to:

Tackle issues right at the agent's endpoint, to provide end-to-end customer journey visibility of the Genesys Cloud™ platform.

Provide end-to-end customer/agent experience and platform visibility at scale across multi-vendor communications technologies.

Test performance to ensure your system can deliver great customer experiences, even under stress.

Speed up migration and quality assure your move to the cloud.

Monitor your contact center from the outside in, providing alerts and alarms when something isn't performing as it should.

Pinpoint problems faster than traditional methods, all encapsulated within a single-pane-of-glass.

"While Nectar is new to the AppFoundry family, we've been supporting Genesys customers for several years. We have significantly aligned our R&D commitment to make it seamless for users to reduce the risk and expense of migrating to the cloud and deliver better customer and agent experiences. We look forward to working with Genesys on a more strategic level as we go along on this journey." – Joe Fuccillo, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder

Nectar's solutions are available for use with Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of our solutions please visit our AppFoundry listings:

Nectar Digital Experience Platform

Nectar CX Assurance - Performance

Nectar CX Assurance - Automated Functional/Regression Testing

Nectar CX Assurance - Monitoring

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar is a global market leader in delivering actionable digital experience insights for the cloud collaboration and contact center markets. Nectar's software enables enterprises to collect, correlate and surface their most important customer, agent, and user experience data. This helps businesses to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, optimize the customer and employee experience, and improve brand strength.

Nectar's best-in-class solutions support many voice and video technology vendors, and currently supports millions of enterprise endpoints across thousands of organizations around the world — including many Fortune 500 customers across global banking, insurance, healthcare and professional services industries.

