Ned Blackhawk's Landmark History of United States Longlisted for 2023 National Book Award

Yale University Press

15 Sep, 2023, 20:57 ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Book Foundation has announced its longlists for the 2023 National Book Awards, tapping The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, by Ned Blackhawk, for its nonfiction longlist.

Published by Yale University Press, The Rediscovery of America builds on decades of new scholarship in Native American and Indigenous studies to reveal a wide-ranging, overdue retelling of U.S. history—one that recognizes Native peoples are fundamental to understanding the evolution of modern America.

Courtesy Yale University Press
Photo by Dan Renzetti
Photo by Dan Renzetti

The Rediscovery of America is being hailed as "an essential remedy to the historical record" (Esquire), "a monumental achievement" (Mother Jones), and "a sweeping, important, revisionist work of American history that places Native Americans front and center" (New York Times Book Review, cover review).

Ned Blackhawk is the Howard R. Lamar Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, where he serves as faculty coordinator for the Yale Group for the Study of Native America. An enrolled member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada, he is author or co-editor of three other books in Native American and Indigenous history.

In its announcement, the National Book Foundation said, "Historian Ned Blackhawk recontextualizes five centuries of U.S., Native, and non-native histories to argue that in the face of extreme violence, land dispossession, and catastrophic epidemics, Indigenous peoples played, and continue to play, an essential role in the development of American democracy."

The finalists for the 2023 National Book Awards will be named on October 3, 2023. The winners of the 2023 National Book Awards will be announced live at the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony on November 15, 2023, in New York City.

