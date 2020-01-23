Nedele Gonzalez's New Book Para Enamorarme, Presents A Peculiar Way To Reflect And Express Our Feelings

Published by Page Publishing, Nedele Gonzalez's new book Para Enamorarme , is a compilation of small literary works full of messages of love and inspiration, that will help you overcome the different situations that are in your way.

Consumers who wish to strengthen their internal feelings, or who need motivating words to nourish the soul, can purchase Para Enamorarme in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079863/Page_Publishing_Para_Enamorarme.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

