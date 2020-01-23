Nedele Gonzalez's New Book Para Enamorarme, Presents A Peculiar Way To Reflect And Express Our Feelings

News provided by

Page Publishing

Jan 23, 2020, 06:00 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Para Enamorarme, is a work written by Nedele Gonzalez. The author said about his book: "I have written this book with three different objectives: To make your son or daughter think and reflect; to tell another person in a peculiar way that you love him or her; and to use any of these works to get out of a certain situation that sometimes we, human beings, create without having the intention of doing so. Do not give up. Remember, what a person wants is not necessarily what others want."

Page_Publishing_Para_Enamorarme
Page_Publishing_Para_Enamorarme

Published by Page Publishing, Nedele Gonzalez's new book Para Enamorarme, is a compilation of small literary works full of messages of love and inspiration, that will help you overcome the different situations that are in your way.

Consumers who wish to strengthen their internal feelings, or who need motivating words to nourish the soul, can purchase Para Enamorarme in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079863/Page_Publishing_Para_Enamorarme.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

You just read:

Nedele Gonzalez's New Book Para Enamorarme, Presents A Peculiar Way To Reflect And Express Our Feelings

News provided by

Page Publishing

Jan 23, 2020, 06:00 ET