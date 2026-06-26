NEDHSA and Redeemed at Calvary Ministries Sign Landmark Agreement to Expand Access to Harm Reduction Services in Bawcomville

Partnership Will Bring Louisiana's First Outdoor 24/7 Harm Reduction Vending Machine and Mobile Behavioral Health Services to the Community

MONROE, La., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Redeemed at Calvary Ministries announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during NEDHSA's 10th Annual Opioid Summit that will bring expanded behavioral health outreach, overdose prevention resources, and community-based services directly to residents of Bawcomville.

The partnership includes the installation of Louisiana's first outdoor, publicly accessible harm reduction vending machine, providing free, 24-hour access to naloxone (Narcan), the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, as well as fentanyl test strips, HIV testing kits, pregnancy tests, hygiene kits, wound care kits, safe sex kits, drug disposal kits and other health resources that support safer practices and community well-being. The unit will be located at Redeemed at Calvary Ministries on Olive Street in West Monroe.

In addition to the vending machine, the agreement establishes a long-term partnership between NEDHSA and Redeemed at Calvary that will include mobile clinic services, behavioral health screenings, substance use screenings, peer support connections, referrals to treatment and recovery services, and community education initiatives.

"Bawcomville is a community that has too often faced significant social, economic, and health challenges while being overlooked for meaningful investment," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. "This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are and ensuring that every resident has access to the resources, support, and opportunities needed to live healthy and productive lives."

Located in Ouachita Parish, Bawcomville has long experienced many of the challenges associated with concentrated poverty. Census and community data indicate that nearly half of residents live below the federal poverty level, with many families facing barriers to healthcare, transportation, employment, and behavioral health services. Studies have also identified disproportionately high rates of childhood poverty and economic hardship within the community.

"You can go house to house and start seeing homeless camps, people in the woods, or houses that have no water or electricity, you start seeing the hopelessness in their eyes," said Redeemed at Calvary pastor Glenn Lenard. "They feel like life has given up on them. There is hope. We have been so fortunate to connect with people that have resources that help us with things like this. We're so excited to be a sponsor for this."

For years, NEDHSA has worked alongside community leaders, churches, schools, and residents throughout Bawcomville to expand access to prevention programming, behavioral health services, recovery resources, and community outreach initiatives. The new agreement with Redeemed at Calvary builds upon that foundation by creating a permanent, visible point of access for life-saving resources and direct connections to care.

Under the agreement, NEDHSA will help purchase, install, stock, and maintain the outdoor harm reduction distribution unit, ensuring it remains accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The authority will also deploy mobile clinic services to the church site, offering walk-up behavioral health screenings, substance use screenings, referral services, peer support appointments, and harm reduction education.

Redeemed at Calvary Ministries will provide a secure and accessible location for the unit while helping connect community members with available services and supports.

Louisiana continues to face significant challenges related to opioid misuse and overdose. Public health experts increasingly recognize naloxone distribution and community-based harm reduction strategies as among the most effective tools for preventing overdose deaths and connecting individuals to treatment and recovery services. NEDHSA has emerged as a statewide leader in overdose prevention and harm reduction by becoming the first local governing entity in Louisiana to establish a comprehensive regional network of opioid prevention resources spanning all 12 parishes it serves.

Through strategic investments in naloxone distribution boxes, prescription drug take-back boxes, and harm reduction vending machines, NEDHSA has created multiple points of access to life-saving tools and services across Northeast Louisiana. This coordinated approach helps ensure that residents can obtain overdose reversal medication, safely dispose of unused prescription medications, and connect with behavioral health, treatment, and recovery resources regardless of where they live. The addition of the Redeemed at Calvary site further strengthens that network and reflects NEDHSA's ongoing commitment to reducing overdose deaths, preventing substance misuse, and expanding access to care in underserved communities throughout the region.

"This is part of a promise," Dr. Sizer said. "Our commitment to Bawcomville is not measured in months or years. It is measured by our willingness to continue showing up, building trust, and investing in the health and well-being of this community. Every person deserves access to care, hope, and opportunity, regardless of their zip code."

Individuals seeking services may contact NEDHSA's Single Point of Entry at 1-800-256-2522 or visit nedeltahsa.org for more information.

About NEDHSA

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves residents across twelve parishes in Northeast Louisiana through an integrated system of behavioral health, developmental disabilities, prevention, wellness, and community-based services. NEDHSA's mission is to improve quality of life and create pathways to wellness, recovery, and resilience for individuals, families, and communities.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority