NEDHSA Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting of R.I.S.E. Treatment Center to Address Maternal Mortality and Substance Use Disorders

MONROE, La., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) officially dedicated the Reaching Independence through Support & Education (R.I.S.E.) Treatment Center on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state leaders, healthcare professionals, community stakeholders, and advocates committed to improving outcomes for mothers and children across Northeast Louisiana.

The new facility was created to address the growing intersection of maternal mortality, substance use disorders, and family instability by providing specialized, evidence-based treatment and support services for pregnant women and mothers. Through a partnership involving NEDHSA, the Louisiana Department of Health, state legislative leaders, and Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe, R.I.S.E. offers a comprehensive, family-centered model of care designed to support long-term recovery while strengthening maternal and child health outcomes.

The ceremony featured remarks from Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA; NEDHSA Board Chair Yvonne Lewis; Dr. Holly Howat, Assistant Secretary of the Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health; State Representative Pat Moore; State Senator Katrina Jackson-Andrews; Dr. Michael O'Neal, Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner LSU Health Monroe; and Dr. Peter Seidenberg, Professor and Chair of Family Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

Stuart Hodnett, Director of Northeast Louisiana Rural Development, read a proclamation from Governor Jeff Landry celebrating R.I.S.E as "a significant investment in the health of Louisiana's communities and a shared commitment to recovery, resilience, and opportunity for future generations."

"Across our region, far too many pregnant women struggle with untreated mental illness, addiction, OBGYN care, and a lack of stable support. At Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, we are changing that reality," said Dr. Sizer. "R.I.S.E. is more than a treatment center. It is a research‑to‑practice model that will train therapists, psychiatrists, and family medicine doctors while generating real‑time data to help improve maternal and child health outcomes across Louisiana. We are creating systems of care that break generational cycles of addiction, strengthen families, and give every mother the chance to thrive."

"This is going to provide an opportunity for women who have addictions who have children to not have to make a difficult choice of having to go to rehab somewhere and leave their kids," said NEDHSA Board Chair Yvonne Lewis. "When a child is able to see their mother come through something like this, go through the other side, and come out a better person, it is really going to change the trajectory of their lives."

Louisiana continues to face significant challenges related to pregnancy-associated mortality and substance use disorders. According to the Louisiana Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review, the overwhelming majority of pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable, with accidental overdose remaining a leading contributor. Leaders gathered at the event emphasized the importance of coordinated, evidence-based interventions that support mothers before, during, and after pregnancy.

"This will be an amazing opportunity for the community," said Dr. Seidenberg of LSU Health Shreveport. "The ability to take care of mothers and their children together without separating them is just inspiring. Louisiana desperately needs this, and I can't wait to partner with it."

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees participated in guided tours of the facility, viewing treatment spaces and family-centered environments designed to support recovery, education, parenting, and overall wellness. The tours highlighted the integrated approach that distinguishes R.I.S.E., including services intended to address both substance use disorders and the broader social, emotional, and health needs of mothers and their children.

"If we can example something to the children that are here with the grit and integrity and follow-through that it takes, that's one of the best things we can do for the next generation," said Dr. O'Neal of Ochsner LSU Monroe.

"To see a facility that's actually going to care for the mother and child and get them back onto a good start in life, I'm actually holding back tears," said State Senator Katrina Jackson-Andrews.

"This is a step forward for Northeast Louisiana. This is a step forward for caring for those who we say we love."

R.I.S.E. represents one of the region's most comprehensive investments in addressing maternal substance use disorders through a model that prioritizes recovery, family preservation, and healthier futures for both mothers and children. The center is expected to serve as a regional resource and a model for collaborative care across Louisiana.

For more information about the R.I.S.E. Treatment Center and other NEDHSA programs and services, visit nedeltahsa.org/rise.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves residents of Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll parishes through an integrated system of behavioral health, developmental disability, and community-based services. NEDHSA is committed to improving health outcomes, strengthening communities, and expanding access to innovative, evidence-based care throughout Northeast Louisiana.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority