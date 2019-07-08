Need for Speed-to-Market Driving Nationwide Platform, Powered by Bold Penguin

One part of Nationwide's strategy is to partner with Bold Penguin, a Columbus-based technology focused on the commercial lines space.

The Bold Penguin API-first approach allows Nationwide to build user interfaces (UI's) at an extraordinary speed without sacrificing future flexibility. This technology will deliver a digital storefront enabling agents to work more efficiently and seamlessly in providing the right solutions to their customers, while providing business owners affordable, unique coverage solutions based on Nationwide's product portfolio and risk appetite of its partners.

"We have listened to independent agents and clearly understand the need for ease and efficiency in transactions," noted Mark Berven, president & COO of Nationwide Property & Casualty. "We are enabling technology to leverage data and digital capabilities to customize for agents and know this will help them grow their business."

The outcome of the Nationwide/Bold Penguin alliance will be the creation of a digital storefront which utilizes the earlier announced CLD BOP initiative and is designed to allow small business owners to receive commercial insurance quotes quickly and easily online or over the phone, with the ability to bring in an agent to complete the transaction.

"Our work with Nationwide is particularly important because of all the facets of the landscape that are addressed with this partnership," said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "At the end of the day Nationwide offers a solution for almost anyone interacting with them, through a slew of competitive internal products, partnerships with other carriers, a strong agency base, and superior E&S capabilities. All of that coupled with a brand that is trusted by small and midsize businesses."

Coverage options in the digital platform will eventually include traditional BOP, general liability, professional liability, workers compensation and business auto, excess and surplus.

Additional phases of rollouts are anticipated to come in 2019 and 2020.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2019

