Needham Bank Announces Financial Education Platform in Partnership with EverFi

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is thrilled to unveil "NB Financial Foundations," an innovative and free financial education program created in partnership with EverFi, a national leader in educational technology. Launched in April to coincide with Financial Literacy Month, this initiative is a vital resource for individuals eager to take control of their financial futures.

NB Financial Foundations is designed to empower everyone, from students and young professionals to families and retirees, by offering fully personalized, self-paced courses on essential financial topics like budgeting, saving, credit, homeownership, and retirement planning. Recognizing that financial literacy is the foundation for building dreams, every lesson is crafted to fit busy lives, requiring only three to six minutes each. Accessible anytime and anywhere, whether on your phone, tablet, or computer, these lessons are flexible enough to support your journey toward financial confidence and independence.

EverFi is renowned for its engaging, interactive digital courses that teach invaluable life skills often missing from traditional classrooms. By partnering with EverFi, Needham Bank is making high-quality financial education accessible to all.

"We are so excited to launch NB Financial Foundations," says Jessica Friswell, Director of Foundation & Community Relations for Needham Bank. "Financial literacy is the cornerstone of a brighter future. Our customers and community matter most to us, and we are committed to equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions, achieve their goals, and build lasting financial security."

No matter what you aspire to achieve, buying a home, starting a business, or simply feeling secure, it all begins with understanding your finances. NB Financial Foundations makes that journey easier, more engaging, and more accessible than ever.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts and operates 18 locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank