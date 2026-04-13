New Needham Bank Branch Coming Soon to Allston

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is expanding its presence with the opening of its newest branch location at 301 Guest Street, offering modern, full-service banking solutions to the Allston community later this spring, reaffirming Needham Bank's commitment to its customers by providing personalized financial services, and it represents the first of four new branches planned to open in MA and NH.

The Allston branch will be led by Branch Manager Alejandra Vasquez and Assistant Branch Manager Anila Bylyshi, two seasoned banking professionals whose combined experience and bilingual capabilities reflect the diverse community they will serve.

Vasquez brings over two decades of customer service experience and eight years in banking, with prior roles at HarborOne Bank and Citizens Bank. Her background spans client relationships, team development, and branch operations — and as a fluent Spanish speaker, she is well-positioned to serve Allston's large Spanish-speaking population. "I'm thrilled to bring Needham Bank's community-first approach to Allston," said Vasquez. "This neighborhood deserves a bank that truly understands its needs, and I look forward to building those relationships."

Bylyshi joins with over seven years of retail banking experience, including management roles at HarborOne Bank and Citizens Bank, where she developed a reputation for strengthening customer relationships and driving branch growth. She is a Notary Public, a resource that adds meaningful convenience for customers handling legal and financial documents and is fluent Albanian. "Banking is about more than transactions; it's about trust," said Bylyshi. "I'm excited to help this community grow and to be a resource people can count on."

The 301 Guest Street branch will be open Monday – Wednesday 8:00 am to 4:00pm; Thursday and Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays 9:00 am to 12:00pm.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts and operates 18 locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank