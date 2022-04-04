Needham Bank Completes Transfer of Cannabis Banking Business from Eastern Bank

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank ("Needham") and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, announced today that Needham completed the transfer of the cannabis banking and money service businesses from Eastern after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

With this transaction, Needham also hired the cannabis banking team involved with the business offering, including Executive Vice President Paul Evangelista, who launched and led the cannabis banking strategy at Century Bank over the past nine years. Needham is additionally subletting Eastern's Medford branch located at 400 Mystic Avenue so customers can continue to bank in a familiar location.

"We've spent the last couple of years analyzing the cannabis industry and the significant compliance and regulatory resources necessary to be successful. We've made a number of investments in our infrastructure and believe the addition of Paul and his team has made the transition as seamless as possible for this customer segment," said Joseph Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Needham Bank. "This is an exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to building relationships with our new customers and continuing to serve our communities."

"It was a pleasure working with Needham Bank to finalize this transaction," said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern and Eastern Bank. "The cannabis banking customers are in good hands thanks to Needham Bank's suite of products and cash management services, and I look forward to seeing these businesses thrive with their thoughtful approach to banking this specialized industry."

The asset purchase agreement was announced on January 14, 2022, and Needham received the necessary regulatory approvals in March 2022. For more information about Needham Bank's cannabis-related business services, visit NeedhamBank.com/cannabisbanking.

Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Needham in the transaction and Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP served as legal counsel to Eastern.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank offers an array of tech forward financial products and services including commercial loans and cash management services, consumer deposit and loan accounts, mobile and online banking and residential mortgage loans. Needham Bank has the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions, and the local knowledge, commitment and relationship focus to help businesses and individuals build for their futures. Known as the "Builder's Bank", Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC and DIF.

SOURCE Needham Bank