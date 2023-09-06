Needle-Free Injection Systems Market to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The needle-free injection systems market size is expected to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in the region. This growth is attributed to the widespread availability of insurance coverage and reimbursements and increasing R&D expenditure. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for the needle-free injection systems market in the US. This is due to the demand for self-administered drugs, increasing awareness about safe injectable technology, and high healthcare spending. Apart from the US, Canada is also a major revenue contributor due to the rapid adoption of advanced needle-free devices. Hence, such factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Home care settings, and Research laboratories), Product (Fillable and Pre-filled), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Aijex Pharma International Inc., AKRA DERMOJET, Amico Group, Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring BV, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medbitz Pte Ltd., Mika Medical Co., NuGen Medical Devices, QUINOVARE and TECHiJET, Technologies Médicales Internationales Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Crossject, Needle Free Injection System, PharmaJet Inc., PORTAL INSTRUMENTS INC, Recipharm AB.

Aijex Pharma International Inc. - The company offers needle-free injection systems such as Injex 50. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. These injection systems are mostly used in hospitals to administer vaccines, anticoagulants, biologics, and other pharmaceutical drugs. Owing to ease of administration and accurate dosing, there is an increasing demand for needle-free injection drug delivery from healthcare professionals. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Driver & Trend:

The increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsies drives the growth of the needle-free injection systems market.

drives the growth of the needle-free injection systems market. In order to help in diagnosis through various procedures as well as the early-stage detection of cancers, biopsies are widely used.

These procedures include fine-needle aspiration cytology (FNAC) biopsy, core needle biopsy, image-guided biopsy, and surgical biopsy procedures.

In spite of the vast usage and simplicity of traditional bone and other biopsy procedures, the prevalence of side effects has increased the demand for needle-free injection biopsies.

Furthermore, factors such as the non-invasive nature, enhanced assessment of tumor heterogeneity, and the increasing possibility of performing regular follow-up examinations are among several advantages that drive the growth of the needle-free injection systems market during the forecast period.

Trends

The increasing incidence of needlestick infections is a key trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download FREE sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The injection molded plastics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 83.3 million.

The injection molding machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,040.86 million.

What are the key data covered in this needle-free injection systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the needle-free injection systems market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the needle-free injection systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of needle-free injection systems market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio