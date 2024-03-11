Needle Holders Market Report 2024 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle Holders Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Needle Holders Market was valued at USD 226.52 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.21% through 2028, reaching USD 342.22 million.

The global needle holders market is a critical segment of the broader medical devices industry, primarily driven by the growing demand for precision instruments in surgical procedures. Needle holders are essential tools used by healthcare professionals, particularly surgeons and nurses, to securely grasp and manipulate needles during various medical procedures. The market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to several factors.



One of the primary drivers of the global needle holders market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent increase in surgical interventions. Surgical procedures are becoming more advanced and precise, demanding high-quality instruments to ensure patient safety and successful outcomes. This has led to a greater need for innovative and ergonomic needle holders, which offer better control and reduce the risk of needlestick injuries.



Advancements in material technology and design have also played a pivotal role in shaping the market. Manufacturers are continually developing needle holders made from durable materials like stainless steel and titanium, enhancing their longevity and performance. Additionally, ergonomic designs and the incorporation of features such as ratchets and locking mechanisms have increased the popularity of these instruments among healthcare professionals.



The global needle holders' market is highly competitive, with numerous players, including well-established medical equipment companies and smaller niche players. The market is further influenced by the increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, where precision instruments like needle holders are indispensable.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

Chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer drive the need for surgical interventions.

Surgical procedures for chronic conditions increase the demand for precision instruments such as needle holders.

Global phenomenon affecting both developed and developing regions.

Manufacturers innovate designs to meet the demands of healthcare professionals.

Rise in Surgical Procedures:

Advancements in medical knowledge and technology expand the range and complexity of surgeries.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates surgical interventions for diagnosis and treatment.

Aging population leads to more surgeries related to age-related health issues.

Trend towards minimally invasive procedures boosts demand for specialized needle holders.

Technological Advancements:

Use of advanced materials like stainless steel and titanium enhances durability and performance.

Integration of ergonomic designs reduces surgeon fatigue and improves precision.

Specialized needle holders tailored for various surgical fields cater to specific demands.

Refinement in manufacturing processes ensures consistent quality and reliability.

Key Market Challenges:

Needlestick Injuries and Safety Concerns:

Occupational hazard in healthcare settings leading to physical risks and potential transmission of infections.

Demand for needle holders with safety features to prevent injuries.

Safety enhancements add complexity and cost to manufacturing.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance:

Regulatory requirements for quality and safety standards increase costs and delay product development.

Challenges for smaller manufacturers or niche players to meet regulatory demands.

Compliance may hinder innovation and new product introduction.

Key Market Trends:

Minimally Invasive Surgery on the Rise:

Surge in minimally invasive procedures necessitates specialized needle holders.

Laparoscopic and orthopedic surgeries driving demand for precise instruments in confined spaces.

Needle holders tailored for minimally invasive surgeries gain prominence.

Demand for Safety Enhancements:

Focus on mitigating needlestick injuries leads to integration of safety features.

Healthcare professionals prioritize needle holders with safety mechanisms to minimize risks.

Balancing safety with affordability remains crucial for market acceptance.

Segmental Insights:

Type Insights: Mayo-Hegar Needle Holder dominant due to versatility and cost-effectiveness.

dominant due to versatility and cost-effectiveness. Application Insights: Orthopedic surgeries lead to high demand for needle holders due to complexity and prevalence.

Orthopedic surgeries lead to high demand for needle holders due to complexity and prevalence. Regional Insights: North America holds the largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict safety standards, and aging population driving surgical demand.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Needle Holders Market.

B.Braun

J&J Instruments

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Olympus

August Reuchlen GmbH

Hu-Friedy

Nordent Manufacturing

Towne Brothers (PVT) LTD.

Report Scope



Global Needle Holders Market, By Type:

Olsen-Hegar Needle Holder

Mayo-Hegar Needle Holder

Derf Needle Holder

Halsey Needle Holder

Mathieu Needle Holder

Crilewood Needle Holder

Webster Needle Holder

Others

Global Needle Holders Market, By Application:

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmic

Urology

Orthopedic

Dental

Gynecology

Laparoscopic

Others

Global Needle Holders Market, By End-use:

Hospitals & clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Needle Holders Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1c5zi

