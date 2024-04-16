Neely Taylor Represents The University of Memphis in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released its final Season 2 Memphis episode of "Car Wash Convos™" today featuring Neely Taylor, University of Memphis outfielder for the Tigers Softball team. Neely rides shotgun to host, Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers In-Arena Host, and hits a home run as she shares who got her softball career started, what time she needs to get to bed, no exceptions, and more in this entertaining episode filmed during a car wash at ZIPS in Memphis.

Slide into the ZIPS Car Wash Tunnel with Neely Taylor, an outfielder from the University of Memphis Women's Softball team, and her host Sydney Neely! Watch them dive into the debate: Is a hotdog a sandwich? Plus, find out their go-to kicks for dominating the field.

"I had a great time participating in Car Wash Convos and feel honored to be a part of such a unique series that highlights student-athletes across the country," said Neely Taylor.

In the '23 season, Neely appeared in 45 games, making 39 starts and was named to the 2023 AAC All-Rookie Team and the 2022-23 AAC All-Academic Team.

"Neely's interview is very authentic – you'll notice she even refuses to discuss a certain topic – and that's what we've enjoyed most about producing and sharing out our episodes in Season 2 of Car Wash Convos," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're proud to finish strong with our Memphis episodes by highlighting Neely in a very natural way that gives fans a glimpse into her off the field personality," she added.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. Season 2 includes 22 episodes, all airing on ZIPS YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Tiger fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining. Learn more at zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash