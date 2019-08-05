Neeuton Strives for Authenticity by Finding Micro- and Nano-influencers Among Instagram Followers

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of changes to Instagram's algorithm and the professionalisation of influencers, consumers are moving their trust to micro-influencers and nano-influencers. Influencer marketing tool Neeuton brings scalability to working with them and has a proposal for brands - collaborate with one's most influential followers.

As a result of the latest changes to Instagram's algorithm, traditional influencers are seeing their engagement levels plunge. Meanwhile, consumers are starting to question the authenticity of influencers who make a living reviewing and recommending brands to their followers.

Consequently, brands and consumers are moving their trust and their focus to the lowest tier in the influencer ecosystem, micro-influencers (5,000 to 30,000 followers) and nano-influencers (1,000 to 4,000 followers), who offer more authenticity and credibility.

"Consumers still trust influencers when their opinion is consistent and their content looks authentic. The bigger the influencer, the lower the trust level. That's why most of the brands we work with are choosing to collaborate with micro and nano-influencers now," says Eduard Corral, CEO of influencer marketing tool Neeuton.

The drawback of working with micro and nano-influencers is that, to get the exposure of 1 traditional influencer, brands need to work with a higher number of smaller influencers. The process of finding them, briefing them and reporting is more time-consuming than working with just 1 big partner unless a tool like Neeuton is used.

Neeuton focuses on finding a brand's most influential followers. These micro- and nano-influencers who are fans of the brand will be more willing to collaborate in an organic way without monetary compensation. It then automates outreach and reporting, making working with a high number of influencers at the same time possible.

"I co-founded one of the first social media agencies in Europe in 2007. There is something that has not changed - the advocacy potential of one true fan. People trust other people, specially when they are experts in a topic they are passionate about. That is what Neeuton is about," concludes Corral.

Neeuton is subscription-based influencer marketing tool. Unlike influencer marketplaces, Neeuton analyses a brand's Instagram following to find their most influential followers. Brands can segment them by location, age, areas of influence, engagement and other factors, launch activations at scale and measure campaign results automatically.

