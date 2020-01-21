NEFT® Vodka USA, Inc., Strengthens Management Team With Appointment Of Two Industry Veterans

Kleeberg brings with him more than 40 years' experience in sales, distribution and management to lead NEFT through its next phase of expected growth and expansion. Prior to joining NEFT, Kleeberg spent over 30 years at Eber Bros. Wine and Liquor Corporation where his contributions were instrumental in some of the company's key successes, including becoming the 12th largest distributor in the U.S. During his tenure, Kleeberg held a series of sales and management positions, culminating in his role as Executive Vice President, a position he maintained until Eber Bros. was acquired by Southern Wine & Spirits of America in 2007.

More recently, Kleeberg was the founder and owner of Prestige Wine and Spirits where he successfully reintroduced Camus Cognac to 20 new markets, helping make Camus the 5th largest cognac in the world. While at Prestige, he also acquired exclusive rights and/or partnered with brands that experienced significant expansion into new markets, including Kanon Organic Vodka and PaQui Tequila.

Tony Church joins NEFT as Director, U.S. Sales, bringing with him more than 25 years' experience in the wine and spirits industry. Prior to joining NEFT, Church spent over a decade representing many top suppliers such as Diageo, Pernod-Ricard, Beam Suntory and William Grant & Sons as on-premise Manager for National Wine and Spirits Corporation of Indiana, which then partnered with RNDC. Additional experience includes lengthy stints as: National Account Executive for distributors and wholesalers at Keurig Dr. Pepper; Business Development Manager for Advantage Solutions in California, where he managed brands such as Mr. & Mrs. T's, Rose's, Margaritaville and Clamato cocktail mixers; and, Division Manager at Southern Glazers of Texas.

"Dan and Tony substantially strengthen our team with knowledge, deep relationships, and leadership capabilities, and we are privileged to welcome such industry experts aboard," said Jeff Mahoney, CEO of NEFT Vodka. "We look forward to Dan and Tony's collective expertise to help accelerate NEFT's continued success, and to broaden our reach across the U.S with our growing list of distributors and brokers. As NEFT gains increasingly widespread recognition and traction in the ultra-premium spirits category, we are increasing our investment in sales, marketing and inventory to meet the growing demand for what we believe is the best tasting vodka in the world."

NEFT Vodka is currently available in New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. It is also available online through various outlets including Reserve Bar, Bounty Hunter, Drizly, and Remedy Liquor. Please see https://www.neftvodkaus.com/buy-neft/ for more information.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA USA INC.

Conceived in Siberia in 2011, NEFT Vodka USA Inc., was launched in 2017. Crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT combines 4 different types of non-GMO ancient rye grains, and uses a triple, copper-pot distillation process with carbon-layer filtering to produce a vodka with a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish. Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards including: a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine; winning Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming one of only three vodkas to win that recognition consecutively over the past two years (2018, 2019); and significantly, in the same Competition, won "Best Vodka" in 2018. For additional information visit www.neftvodkaus.com.

