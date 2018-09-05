Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts Course (London, United Kingdom - March 13th-14th, 2019)

DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.

This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

What they are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges

Who Should Attend:





This seminar is designed for representatives from both IT suppliers and users/buyers, including:

In house lawyers

Contract managers

Procurement managers

Buyers

IT directors and managers

Private practice lawyers and IT consultants

Agenda:





Day One

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 1

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 2

Software licences

Exclusion and limitation clauses

Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise

Software development

Day Two

Software development

3 centuries of IT contracts

20C Warranties and clauses: 19th century to 21st century

Copyright and database rights

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Entire agreement clauses in IT contracts

Problems with IT contracts

Limitation exclusion and limitation - A practical exercise

Third party rights in IT contracts

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2s467/negotiating_and?w=5









