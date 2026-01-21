NEI Global Relocation Maintains Operational Standards That Support Client Trust

Audit performance and third-party benchmarks offer clients added confidence in NEI's approach to secure, dependable, and high-quality global mobility management

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEI Global Relocation has once again completed its SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits with zero findings, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has met this standard. The result reflects a consistent, disciplined approach to safeguarding sensitive information, maintaining reliable systems, and supporting clients with well-managed global mobility programs.

SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits are conducted by independent third parties and are widely used by organizations to assess how service providers manage financial controls, data security, system availability, and operational processes over time. While audit results alone do not define service quality, sustained performance at this level is often viewed as a meaningful indicator of operational maturity, accountability, and reliability.

"For many organizations, relocation sits at the intersection of talent strategy, cost management, and trust," said Michelle Moore, President and CEO of NEI Global Relocation. "Consistently strong audit outcomes reflect the behind-the-scenes work that allows our clients to move employees with confidence—knowing the fundamentals are being handled carefully and consistently."

NEI's audit performance aligns with other independent measures of quality and reliability. In the most recent Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey, NEI earned the highest overall satisfaction rating among relocation management companies and ranked #1 in multiple categories related to performance, quality, and partnership. The company also achieved the highest average satisfaction score in the Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey, reflecting positive feedback from employees navigating relocation firsthand.

In addition, Select Software Reviews has recognized NEI among leading corporate relocation providers, noting the company's ability to pair consultative expertise with practical technology and clear program visibility. These third-party perspectives—spanning audits, client benchmarks, and employee experience—help illustrate how NEI's operational discipline translates into real-world outcomes.

As global mobility programs become more complex and expectations around data protection and service consistency continue to rise, organizations increasingly seek partners that demonstrate reliability over time. NEI's continued audit performance and independent recognition underscore a long-term focus on doing the fundamentals well—quietly, consistently, and at scale.

About NEI Global Relocation

NEI Global Relocation supports corporate clients worldwide with comprehensive relocation and global mobility management services. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with international offices in Switzerland and Singapore, NEI combines consultative expertise, proven processes, and secure technology to help organizations manage mobility programs with clarity and confidence.

www.neirelo.com

SOURCE NEI Global Relocation