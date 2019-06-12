Neighbor.com Launches in LA, Bringing Self-Storage to the Gig Economy

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neighbor.com announced the launch of its Airbnb-like storage platform in Los Angeles, which will provide cheaper, safer, more convenient self-storage options while allowing many LA residents to make thousands of dollars per year in residual income -- all by simply sharing their empty space with their neighbors.

"The gig economy is thriving in LA, from grocery delivery services to Airbnb rentals and practically any other odd job," said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor. "What's unique about Neighbor is that, unlike ride-sharing or grocery delivery, it requires almost zero time and energy to store someone else's items. Our hosts -- both homeowners and renters alike -- are making up to $15,000 a year on their extra space, which they can put towards their mortgage, rent, student debt, travel or other investments, without ever leaving their home, families or day job. Plus, our platform helps others find storage options that are safer, closer to home, and half the price of traditional storage."

Neighbor is disrupting and revolutionizing a $38 billion self-storage industry and is distributing much of those industry revenues directly to its community of hosts. Neighbor does this by putting local "renters," or people in need of storage space, in touch with nearby "hosts" who are willing to lease extra storage space in or near their home. This lets renters store anything from boats to furniture to boxes of extra stuff in nearby basements, sheds and garages for half the cost. The income to hosts is both recurring and dependable, setting it apart from other gig solutions.

"It's a real thrill to hear real stories from our customers about how Neighbor is impacting their life," said Colton Gardner, COO of Neighbor. "A working mom quit her side-job and used Neighbor to pay off the last of her monthly student loan payments. Another host is a middle school teacher who makes twice her mortgage payment through Neighbor. And it's hugely rewarding when customers connect and become friends with neighbors they otherwise wouldn't have the chance to meet."

The Neighbor.com platform and coordinating mobile app create a convenient location for hosts and renters to connect, compare prices, review features and message each other through the platform. Neighbor helps hosts identify the best price point for their storage space and gives tips for promoting their space for booking. A $2 million guarantee for hosts and a $25,000 guarantee for renters create a safe atmosphere as well.

"We've seen some incredible growth at Neighbor this year, first in being recognized as one of Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas,' and now with our launch in LA," Woodbury added. "You can expect to see us in even more markets later this year."

Neighbor's LA launch includes a full marketing push to make residents aware of the new platform, including advertisements atop UBER cars and taxis in the area. Neighbor is also building out a team in LA under the direction of CMO Preston Alder to personally interact with the Neighbor community there.

Founded in 2017, Neighbor is a peer-to-peer self-storage company based in Silicon Slopes, Utah.

